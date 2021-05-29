Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues to extend two contracts, Inter Milan defender on team's radar and more - 29 May 2021

Chelsea are only a couple of hours away from their most eagerly-anticipated kick-off this season, as they lock horns with Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel has seen his Chelsea side finish in the top four of the Premier League and claim a silver medal in the FA Cup this season. Having reached two finals, the club losing its second chance of winning a trophy would be a shame.

Tuchel will want to bag his first-ever Champions League trophy after falling just short to Bayern Munich with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

It's fair to assume the entire Chelsea's entire unit will have their focus pinned on the UCL final. But as always, the transfer mill has churned out crucial transfer news related to the Blues.

On that note, we list the major Chelsea transfer news from May 29, 2021.

Chelsea to extend Tuchel and Thiago's contracts

Thiago Silva and Thomas Tuchel are set to extend their stay at Chelsea

Following the conclusion of the UCL final, Chelsea will hold talks with Thomas Tuchel regarding a new deal. The German signed a one-and-a-half-year contract after Frank Lampard was sacked.

Bringing Chelsea from a mid-table position to a place in the top four along with two cup finals is no small feat. Tuchel can sign a contract worth two or three years.

Thiago Silva, who signed for Chelsea on a one-year deal, will also lengthen his present deal by one year, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea enter the race for Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is likely to join Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan

According to latest reports, Achraf Hakimi is set to leave Inter Milan after the club set a price for his departure in the bid to boost their funds after a successful league campaign.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are linked with the explosive full-back, who is priced at a staggering €80 million.

The Bavarians may not be able to afford him, while Chelsea would prefer to fill other voids within their setup. PSG are closest to signing him as of today, if at all the Chelsea target departs.

Jorginho's agent hints at Chelsea departure

Jorginho's agent has hinted at a departure for his client

Only a few hours before the all-important UCL final, Chelsea star Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has once again sparked speculation by stating that the midfielder will look for other suitors after this season.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Jorginho could possibly return to his former club Napoli, where he would be welcomed. Santos said:

“He will think about the European Championship and, at the end of the competition, we will see. He would like to return to Italy, but to see him again at Napoli, it [transfer] depends on Aurelio De Laurentiis."

Chelsea are looking to extend the contract of Jorginho, who currently has two years left.

