Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG interested in signing Premier League attacker on a free transfer: Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among the multiple clubs reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The English winger's contract with the Eagles expires in the summer of 2023. This means he will be free to contact any club in January regarding a free transfer at the end of the season.

Zaha has been a talisman for Crystal Palace since making his senior debut in 2010. He moved to Manchester United in 2013 and spent a few years on loan at Palace and Cardiff City before moving back to the Eagles in 2015.

As per Graeme Bailey, Zaha could be on his way out next summer with many clubs interested in signing him. He said:

"Wilfried Zaha can sign for another club within the next month, that is the reality facing Crystal Palace. Contract talks have taken place but a new deal for the 30-year-old does not look likely at this stage. Zaha still has a dream of playing in the Champions League in his career, but that only happens with a move."

Bailey claimed that Zaha might end up moving to another league but Arsenal and Chelsea still hold interest in the winger:

"At this point, the chances of staying in England look unlikely. Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown a real interest in the past 12 months but he is not currently seen as a top priority."

He added that the likes of PSG, Monaco and RB Leipzig are also interested in signing him:

"However, there is interest abroad, especially in France with Marseille, Monaco and PSG all expressing an interest in the past 12 months. There is also Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Germany, as well as interest from Spain and Italy.”

Wilfried Zaha could be a great signing for Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG

While all three sides are stocked in their attack with some excellent players, adding Zaha to the mix will only make them stronger.

The English winger is known for his ability to take on and beat players at pace, creating chances for his team. He has scored 89 goals and provided 75 assists for Crystal Palace in 443 games across competitions.

PSG have one of the best players in the world Kylian Mbappe on their left flank while Arsenal have the tricky Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli. Chelsea, meanwhile, signed Raheem Sterling in the summer from Manchester City.

While Zaha might not get a starting spot on either of these sides, he could certainly get enough time with the teams in several competitions.

