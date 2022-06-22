Arsenal considering Hector Bellerin swap deal with Juventus for 27-year old star: Reports

Arsenal are contemplating taking advantage of Juventus' interest in Hector Bellerin. The right-back has fallen down the pecking order at the north London club and spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Real Betis. The Italian giants are interested in signing Bellerin this season.

Calciomercatoweb reported that Arsenal will be willing to consider a deal for the right-back if it involves Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman is believed to have handed in a transfer request himself and is on the lookout for a new challenge after spending three years in Turin.

The Gunners right-back is valued at €20m, while the Frenchman is worth €17m. However, Mikel Arteta's side are ready to entertain the idea of a straight swap.

His contract with the Old Lady expires in 2023 and therefore presents the right opportunity for Juventus to cash in on him or use him in a swap deal. As far as Arsenal's Bellerin is concerned, his heart is set on a return to Real Betis, where he made 32 appearances last season under Manuel Pellegrini.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Premier League clubs are already exploring this possibility. Adrien Rabiot has been included in Juventus transfer list, so there are chances for him to be sold - and he wants to leave the club this summer.Premier League clubs are already exploring this possibility. Adrien Rabiot has been included in Juventus transfer list, so there are chances for him to be sold - and he wants to leave the club this summer. 🇫🇷 #transfersPremier League clubs are already exploring this possibility.

He played an important role in their Copa del Rey triumph and the Andalusian club are also eager to have him back. However, their economic conditions do not allow them to sign Bellerin unless they sell a few players first. The Arsenal man on his part is ready to take a paycut to return to Betis on a permanent basis, according to Radio Sevilla, via The Sun.

Perhaps if he chooses to join Juventus, he will not have to sacrifice on the wages as he would if he signed for Betis. Both players being considered in the swap are 27 years old and still have plenty of football left in their careers. L'Equipe reported that Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also keen on Rabiot's signature.

What will the Juventus midfielder add to Arsenal?

The French international brings with himself a plethora of experience and a winning mentality. Rabiot won five Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Juventus and winning the Scudetto in 2020. He has also won various other domestic titles in France and won the UEFA Nations League with Les Blues in 2021.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus this summer and the Italian club will grant him his move for €15M-€20M.



Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle are all said to be interested.



(Source: Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus this summer and the Italian club will grant him his move for €15M-€20M.Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle are all said to be interested.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus this summer and the Italian club will grant him his move for €15M-€20M.Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle are all said to be interested.(Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/MnoYAvdcF7

Arsenal have already signed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, who is a very attacking-minded midfielder. The addition of the Bianconeri midfielder will bring a more defensively solid option to the Emirates. Rabiot's ball retention is impressive and his array of passing can help the Gunners transition from the back quickly.

He is also a combative presence in the air and could partner Thomas Partey well in a double pivot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far