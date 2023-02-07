Arsenal defender on loan has now scored more goals than Aubameyang as Chelsea plan to offload Gabon striker 

Arsenal defender Auston Trusty, who is on loan at Birmingham City, has scored four goals in the Championship this season, one more than Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker joined the Blues from Barcelona last summer but has scored just three goals in 18 appearances across competitions this season. His poor form has seen Chelsea leave him out of their UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages in favor of adding some of their January signings.

As per Relevo, Aubameyang could leave the club in the summer and move to the MLS. Los Angeles FC are interested in signing the striker.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea and Los Angeles FC are in talks over the potential transfer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



(Source: @MatteMoretto)

Aubameyang also spent three-and-a-half years at Arsenal between 2018 and January 2022. He registered 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 games for the club before his contract was terminated following a fallout with manager Mikel Arteta.

It was viewed as one of the multiple ruthless decisions Arteta has made at the club, which has led to their immense improvement. The Gunners currently lead the Premier League table and their attackers have been in prolific form.

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and summer signing Gabriel Jesus have scored 28 goals between them across competitions this season. Defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have contributed two goals each as well.

Keeping in line with his parent club's exploits, Trusty has also scored four goals on loan at Birmingham. He joined Arsenal from the Colorado Rapids in January 2022 and has since been on loan at his former club and now with Birmingham.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on his side's reaction to loss against Everton

While Arsenal have enjoyed a terrific season so far, they hit a blip over the weekend.

The Gunners lost 1-0 against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 4, in Sean Dyche's first game in charge of the Toffees. They appeared to lack intensity in the game and were unable to cope with Everton's resilience.

It was only Arsenal's second loss of the season in the league. Speaking after the game, manager Mikel Arteta explained how his side would react to the defeat and said (via The Mirror):

“We’re going to stay together. The best way to react is to understand who we are and how we got into this position. We struggled to control their direct type of game, and get back to the game we want to play.”

He added:

“Do those things right, manage the game better, do it better individually and collectively and we earn the right to win games. That is what we will do.”

Despite the defeat, Arteta's side maintained a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on February 5.

