Arsenal handed boost as 3 key players spotted with team ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal and Manchester City will collide at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31) in a must-win game for both powerhouses, who are fighting for the Premier League title. One point separates the league-leading Gunners (64 points) and the third-placed Cityzens (63 points).

The Gunners could have three key players available for the clash, as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel were with the team during their pre-game walk.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had listed all three players as questionable for the game due to injuries.

"Yeah there's a chance (of them playing). They haven't trained. (On Saturday), we have another session, so there's a chance they can be available," Arteta said a couple of days ago, via Manchester Evening News.

Saka had a muscle injury, while Martinelli and Gabriel were dealing with injuries to their foot and Achilles, respectively.

Mikel Arteta says clash with Manchester City is a 'massive game' for Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City have been part of the title race along with Liverpool, so the battle at the Etihad could determine who takes the upper hand heading into the season finale.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta expects a 'massive' game on Sunday but is confident that even if his team loses, they can still turn things around.

"It's a massive game for both teams. It will give us a massive boost if we win, but there is a lot of games to go after that," Arteta said, via BBC.

Moreover, the Spaniard reserved high praise for Manchester City, saying that the Cityzens have been playing great football and teams should look at them as an example.

"They have raised the bar to levels not seen before in football. You have to keep up with that pace and that is what we are trying to do.

"They have earned the right for everyone to look at them as an example. It has raised our level and demands to try and be like them and beat them," the Arsenal boss said, via BBC.

It's the first time since 1996 that the top three teams in the Premier League are separated by just one point after 28 games.