Arsenal keen on signing German goalkeeper as replacement for Aaron Ramsdale: Reports

Arsenal reportedly want to sign Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale next season. The German goalkeeper has been one of the key players for the Eredivisie side and has kept six clean sheets in an underwhelming season.

Although Aaron Ramsdale's contract expires on June 30, 2026 (via Transfermarkt), the player is expected to leave the north London outfit after this season. According to a report from Standard, Newcastle United are currently leading the race to sign Ramsdale, who is looking for regular first-team action.

Arsenal's current first-team goalkeeper, David Raya, has been exceptional this season. In 39 appearances for the club, the Spanish goalkeeper has conceded just 30 goals and managed 19 clean sheets. Raya's performances this season have made it difficult for Ramsdale to break into the first team.

It will be interesting to see if Diant Ramaj agrees to join the Gunners as a squad player. The German is getting regular first-team action for the Dutch club but will have to play backup to Raya if he comes to the Emirates.

However, Arsenal have the finances to convince the Dutch club to sell Diant Ramaj. Ajax have had a mediocre season and would want some cash to bolster their lineup in the summer transfer window. The Dutch side currently sits fifth in the Eredivisie table with 52 points from 32 games.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga will unfold and whether Diant Ramaj will take up the challenge to compete with David Raya for a place in the Gunners starting line-up.

The PL title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is at its peak

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With their 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League table with 83 points. However, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are just one point behind with one game in hand over Mikel Arteta's side. Therefore, the Gunners must pray for Manchester City to drop points and win their last two matches to secure the title.

Arsenal's last two games are against Manchester United at Old Trafford and Everton at the Emirates. Manchester United hasn't been in great form lately, with a crushing 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday. However, Everton have found some form lately, with three victories and one draw in their last four matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United in their final three games of the season.