Arsenal legend Ian Wright snubs Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe as he names his Premier League Manager of the Season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has picked Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi to pick up the Premier League Manager of the Season award. He snubbed Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and Newcastle United's Eddie Howe in favor of the Italian.

It goes without saying that Arteta is one of the top candidates to be named the best Premier League manager for the 2022-23 campaign. The Spaniard has got Arsenal back to firing on all cylinders in the English top flight since the start of the campaign. His team currently leads the title race with 50 points in 19 matches.

Howe is also a major contender for the accolade. The tactician has managed to transform Newcastle into a huge force to be reckoned with in English football. The Magpies are on course to finish within the top four of the league table. They occupy the third spot in the rankings as things stand, with 39 points in 20 games.

Despite the brilliance and popularity of the two men in the Premier League so far this term, Wright had a different idea for the Manager of the Season. Speaking on The Wrighty’s House podcast on Spotify, the Arsenal legend explained why he's backing Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi for the honor. He said:

“I am delighted for De Zerbi. Delighted for him. It was Graeme Souness and that was talking about who is he? What’s his experience in this league? My gosh. I don’t think anyone’s come in and has been so impressive in the way he’s gone. I’m probably going to go with him as my tip."

It is worth noting that De Zerbi is also enjoying a laudable spell at Brighton after taking over from Graham Potter in September.

As it stands, his side occupies the sixth position in the Premier League table with 31 points in 19 matches. He has also managed to subdue some of the biggest clubs in England this term, including the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

What's next for Arsenal in the Premier League?

Gunners head coach - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last in their previous game on January 27. They will be determined to bounce back to winning ways when they return to the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners are scheduled to take on Everton away from home on Saturday, February 4.

Up next, they'll lock horns with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on February 11 before taking on Manchester City on February 15. They have a five-point lead over City with a game in hand.

