Arsenal legend set to become manager of Ligue 1 club partly owned by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly - Reports

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is set to become the manager of Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, which is partly owned by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly. The American business tycoon has acted quickly to make a managerial change at the French side just days after the takeover.

Boehly and Clearlake Capital purchased a significant stake in Strasbourg last week. The Ligue 1 side narrowly survived the French top tier last season, finishing 15th with 40 points.

As claimed by RMC Sport, Patrick Vieira is set to be appointed by the Blue and Whites as the successor to Frederic Antonetti. The former Arsenal midfielder had been without a club since being sacked by Crystal Palace on March 17 this year.

Strasbourg was managed by three different managers last season, so fans will hope that Vieira can bring in some stability at the Stade de la Meinau. Vieira earlier had a solid two-year spell with Nice before moving to the Premier League to take over at Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Todd Boehly's reign at Chelsea saw the Blues being managed by four different managers last season. Mauricio Pochettino will become the fifth to lead the Blues in the space of 12 months.

Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were both sacked by Boehly, while Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard had taken over as interim managers.

Kai Havertz opens up on decision to leave Chelsea for Arsenal

Kai Havertz will join an illustrious list of players to represent Chelsea and Arsenal as the Germany international has become a Gunner.

Ahead of his move, the former Bayer Leverkusen star penned an emotional letter to the Stamford Bridge faithful. The Champions League winner tweeted:

"Dear (Chelsea) I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team.

"This isn’t my style, and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way. I write this letter with a heavy heart to all the fans. A big thank you for all your support. We achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together! Kai"

Havertz had a rather up and down stint at Stamford Bridge following his £72 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. He managed 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games across competitions.

However, the German, who will don the No. 29 shirt at Arsenal next season, scored some imporant goals for the Blues, including their Champions League final winner in 2021 against Manchester City.

