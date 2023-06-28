“This isn’t my style and it upsets me” – Kai Havertz confirms decision to leave Chelsea as Arsenal move edges closer

Kai Havertz has penned a letter to Chelsea fans regarding his expected departure as he closes in on a move to Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues and the Gunners have already agreed on a £65 million deal for the German attacker. He will leave Stamford Bridge for the Emirates and an announcement from his new club is due.

However, Havertz hasn't liked seeing his move from Chelsea to Arsenal be so well-documented in the public domain. He has now sent a message to Blues fans regarding his departure. He tweeted:

"Dear (Chelsea) I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way."

He added:

"I write this letter with a heavy heart to all the fans. A big thank you for all your support, we achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together! Kai"

Havertz endured a topsy-turvy spell at Stamford Bridge of which he never really managed to reach the heights many anticipated. He joined the west London giants from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75 million.

The German forward bagged 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games for the Blues. His most memorable moment came in 2021 when he scored the winner in the UEFA Champions League final.

However, this past season was a difficult one for the 24-year-old as he played in a false nine role. This only led to nine goals in 47 games across competitions and he was part of a Chelsea side that finished 12th in the league.

The German now heads to an Arsenal side that came within five points of champions Manchester City. He is excited about the prospect of playing under Mikel Arteta as he is enticed by the project the Spaniard has in place at the Emirates.

Arsenal agree deal for former Chelsea youngster Declan Rice

Declan Rice is set to become the Gunners' club-record signing.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a club-record £105 million deal to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old has been the Gunners' top transfer target following a superb season with the Hammers. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 games across competitions, captaining his side to UEFA Europa Conference League glory.

Rice wanted to move to a Champions League side and the north Londoners tried two bids before finally agreeing on a deal with West Ham. He is set to join Havertz at the Emirates as Arteta strengthens his squad following an impressive last campaign.

The English international was released by Chelsea less than 10 years ago. He had been in their youth academy but the west Londoners made the decision to let him go. He will now be playing for their London rivals after spending eight years with West Ham.

Poll : 0 votes