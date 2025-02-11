Arsenal and Liverpool on high alert as they learn teenage transfer target's release clause fee: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal have been alerted of the presence of a release clause in the contract of Bournemouth’s highly rated centre-back, Dean Huijsen. According to TBR Football, the Spanish U21 international has a clause worth around £55m, which will become active this summer.

Huijsen has been one of the breakout stars of the Premier League this season, playing a key role in Bournemouth’s impressive campaign.

The 19-year-old defender, who joined the Cherries from Juventus reportedly for just £12.6m in July 2024, has made 18 appearances and scored twice. He helped Andoni Iraola’s side climb to seventh in the table while boasting one of the division’s strongest defensive records.

Bournemouth have been reluctant to confirm whether the teenager's six-year deal, which he signed upon arrival, includes a release clause. However, the report adds that sources have now revealed that such a clause does exist. Thus, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool closely monitoring the situation, Huijsen could become one of the most sought-after defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

The growing interest in the Amsterdam-born defender is not limited to England. Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are also tracking his situation, with the German giants reportedly strong admirers.

If a club triggers the £55m clause, Juventus stand to benefit financially, having inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause in the deal that took Huijsen to the Vitality Stadium, which would see them receive around £5.5m.

Liverpool tried to sign Dean Huijsen before his move to Bournemouth

Before his move to the south coast, Huijsen was already on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool, Newcastle, and Aston Villa had all made contact in an attempt to sign him last summer, but Bournemouth’s Director of Football, Tiago Pinto, played a crucial role in securing the deal.

Having previously signed Huijsen on loan for Roma in January 2024, Pinto was able to use his existing relationship with the defender to convince him to join Bournemouth permanently.

Despite the Cherries’ confidence that Huijsen will stay beyond this season, interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea is unlikely to fade. With his release clause set to become active, Bournemouth could face a battle to keep hold of their defensive sensation in the summer transfer window.

