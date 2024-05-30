Arsenal or Manchester City? Journalist names club likely to make summer move for £100m rated star

Football journalist Ben Jacobs has named which club is likely to make a summer move for Bruno Guimaraes between Manchester City and Arsenal. The reporter reckons that the Cityzens are better poised to get the deal over the line than their Premier League rivals.

Arsenal and Manchester City could go head-to-head once again, this time in the summer transfer window, for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes's services. Speaking on Bhavss14’s YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs jumped on the subject, saying that he expects City to make a move for the Brazilian.

"I’m told the opposite on Bruno Guimaraes that Arsenal reached out and the feeling is that Manchester City are going to be the club to make a move and maybe even more likely now because Lucas Paqueta’s charges," he said (via Manchester City News).

Trending

“Whilst that’s dealt with, the move is off the table to Manchester City. We know there’s going to be interest in Bernardo Silva, it might be this summer, there’s a release clause there. Manchester City, if it is to be a Premier League club, I understand will be very much in the conversation for Bruno Guimaraes," he added.

The Newcastle United midfielder reportedly has £100 million release clause which will be active until June 24. Jacobs believes the Cityzens might trigger the clause to snap up the player.

“My feeling with Guimaraes is that Manchester City are more likely to be more audacious and trigger the clause or match the clause with a different clause," Jacobs said.

“Whereas I’ve always been told with Arsenal, if they move for Bruno Guimaraes, it won’t be at or triggering the release clause. They’ll wait, it will lapse and they’ll come in lower than the release clause," he added.

It's no surprise that elite clubs are keeping an eye on Bruno Guimaraes. The midfielder impressed with Newcastle United this season, bagging seven goals and 10 assists in 50 games to complement his commanding displays in the center.

What can we expect from Arsenal and Manchester City in the summer transfer window?

As has been the practice with Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, the club will only make signings where it's necessary in the summer. They're likely to bring in a midfielder as they're yet to sign a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan who left for Barcelona last year. Other incomings would depend on who leaves the club.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are expected to go a bit deeper into transfer activities than their rivals. After missing out on the title narrowly this term, the Gunners will be keen to bolster their squad significantly to get the job done next season.

Signing a striker is reportedly their priority, with the likes of Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, and Victor Osimhen linked in recent months. The Gunners could add a midfielder to their ranks to shield the defense and free up Declan Rice to move further up the pitch. They could also make one or two additions to tighten up the backline.