Arsenal news roundup: Gunners eyeing two signings in January, Club in talks with Manchester City star over potential deal and more: 2 December 2020

Arsenal are going through a difficult period as Mikel Arteta's effect on the club is being challenged after a slew of poor results. There's a lot going on at the club as we take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 2 December 2020.

Mikel Arteta offers Thomas Partey injury update

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey missed the last two games due to a thigh injury. He will undergo a new scan this week in hopes that he can return for the weekend game against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up about Partey's situation. He said,

“He has been training separately in the last week or so We have to scan him again to see how he is feeling. He is a player that is so willing, that is pushing us every day because he wants to do it.

At the same time, we have to protect and make sure that when he gets back in the team he is ready to do that and whatever extent of minutes we can use him. So this week is going to be crucial, the moment he starts to train in parts with the team. See how he is feeling and how he is evolving day to day.”

On the possibility of Partey returning to action against Spurs, he said,

“We don’t know. Again, he is really pushing. Every day he is trying to get around the doctor and the physios. He hasn’t trained with the team yet. So this week let’s see if he can get a session or two.

“We need to scan him again to see the extent of the injury and how it has healed. I know if it is, Thomas wants to play tomorrow! Then we have to see medically that he is safe to participate this week at all.”

Arsenal still interested in John Stones

John Stones

John Stones' future at Manchester City is in doubt after the club signed the likes of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias in the summer. As per Eurosport, Arsenal could yet offer John Stones a way out of Etihad.

The report claims that Stones was offered to Chelsea in the summer but a deal didn't go through. It is unclear whether Frank Lampard and co. will return for the defender but Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing him over to the Emirates.

They believe that John Stones will be an upgrade on both Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz.

Arsenal chief backs Arteta and plans on making two January signings

Christian Eriksen in action for Inter Milan

According to transfer expert Ian McGarry via The Transfer Window podcast, Arsenal technical director Edu is fully backing Mikel Arteta and is looking to make two signings in January to improve the team. It is claimed that Arsenal are looking to sign a centre-back and an attacking midfielder in January.

Arsenal are reportedly looking at Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai and Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen. McGarry says,

"It's our information that technical director and former Arsenal player, and legend it has to be said, Edu, is backing Arteta to the hilt during meetings with club administrators and the heads at the club who make decisions.

"He has said that he believes firmly that Arteta is still the right man for the job. And indeed Edu has been looking at recruitment for January in the form of a right-sided centre-back and a creative midfielder.

"It's our information that the Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai and, would you believe, former Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, are two of the players being considered for the creative midfield role.