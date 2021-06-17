Arsenal plot move for French midfielder amidst news of a contract deadline - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga. The youngster has been one of the standout midfielders in Ligue 1 since making his debut for the club in 2019.

According to ESPN, Camavinga has a deadline of June 28th to decide on a contract extension with Rennes. His contract situation with the French club has put Arsenal on red alert.

Eduardo Camavinga has become one of the hottest properties in Europe over the last couple of years. Since making his debut for Rennes in 2019, Camavinga has become the club's talisman.

The teenager's impressive performances for the French club earned him a call-up to the French national team in 2020, for whom he has made three appearances and scored one goal. The 18-year-old narrowly missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer. The midfielder, however, opted against a move to the Spanish capital and decided to stay at Rennes to continue his development.

Camavinga is reportedly ready to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer. PSG and Real Madrid were rumored to be potential destinations for the midfielder but it is Arsenal who are reportedly 'pushing' to sign Camavinga this summer.

Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are set to return to Real Madrid after their loan spells with Arsenal. The Gunners are also bracing themselves for the exits of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, and Reiss Nelson this summer. Granit Xhaka has also been heavily linked with a move to AS Roma.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season. Camavinga's age and quality would make him the ideal signing for Arsenal this summer. Rennes are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £43 million for the teenage sensation.

Arsenal could lose out to PSG in the race for Eduardo Camavinga

Despite pushing to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, Arsenal could lose the race to sign the Frenchman to PSG. The French giants have had a long-standing interest in the midfielder and can offer the youngster the chance to play Champions League football next season.

Arsenal could therefore turn their attentions to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is reportedly available for as little as £25 million this summer.

