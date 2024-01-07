Arsenal plot move for PL star previously lauded by Gunners legend Thierry Henry - Reports

Arsenal are considering a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this January, according to the Daily Star.

The Gunners are in the market for a striker this summer and have been heavily linked with Brentford ace Ivan Toney. However, the Bees have reportedly placed a hefty price tag in the £100 million region, which could cause hesitation for the north Londoners.

Arsenal are also looking to offload Edward Nketiah this window and have set an asking price of £30 million, which explains their need for reinforcements. They are now being linked with Solanke, who has been in excellent form for Bournemouth.

His potential move has already earned the seal of approval from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who recently lauded the striker, saying (via Metro):

“Dominic Solanke, the way he is playing at Bournemouth. Not only him, the team is doing extremely well, but we have been waiting for him to be that player. I guess it was a bit too much when he was younger. But what he is doing right now is brilliant. I am happy for him because he did struggle for a little bit. Now he is looking good.”

Soanke has been in excellent form for the Cherries this season, scoring 12 goals in 19 Premier League starts. He has also scored once in three Carabao Cup appearances.

"I’m a big fan of his" - Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal star who's 'not played enough football' this season

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has lauded Emile Smith Rowe and hopes to see the English midfielder play more often under Mikel Arteta this season.

The Arsenal midfielder fell down the pecking order at the Emirates since the beginning of last season when he registered just 12 Premier League appearances. He recorded 10 goals in 33 league games during the 2021-22 campaign. This season, Smith Rowe has only featured six times in the Premier League for a total of just over 100 minutes.

Cascarino believes the 23-year-old is deserving of a return to Arteta's starting XI. The pundit said (via The Boot Room):

“I looked at Smith Rowe at Arsenal and I thought he was going to be a terrific player. And he is a terrific player, got loads of ability. He gets in the team, does really well, comes out of the team because of injury, comes back not quite the same, he’s been battling ever since to get back in the team."

He added:

“I’d love to see Smith Rowe now because he’s not been playing, he’s not probably in the best peak condition he can be in because he’s not played enough football. And I’m a big fan of his, I’ve watched him from a young kid and watched him progress, there’s a real player there and sometimes you lose your way by being left out.”

Smith Rowe has majorly struggled with injuries in recent campaigns, having missed nine games for Arsenal this season already.