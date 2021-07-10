Arsenal could be set to miss out on top transfer target this summer - Reports

Arsenal could be dealt a massive blow as Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana prefers a move to French giants Lyon over a move to north London this summer. The Gunners are eager to sign a top-quality goalkeeper this summer to provide competition to Bernd Leno.

According to Football.London, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Edu are planning a massive squad overhaul this summer. The Gunners are looking to sign five players during the transfer window.

Arsenal has already announced the signing of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica and is set to complete the signing of Sambi Lokonga from Belgian club Anderlecht. Mikel Arteta's side is also in negotiations with Brighton over a move for £50 million-rated Ben White.

Arsenal is reportedly eager to sign a goalkeeper this summer to provide competition to German shot-stopper Bernd Leno. The former Bayer Leverkusen star's form towards the end of last season was a source of concern for Mikel Arteta.

Andre Onane spent his youth career with Barcelona before joining Ajax in 2015. He made his professional debut for the club during the 2016-17 season.

He eventually became the Dutch club's No.1 goalkeeper and has been one of the club's top performers during his five years with the senior team.

Onana rose to prominence during Ajax's run to the semi-finals of the Champions League during the 2018-19 season. The 25-year-old has often been linked with a move to some of Europe's top clubs.

Despite receiving interest from Arsenal, Onana reportedly prefers a move to Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

Peter Bosz's side is believed to be leading the race for the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who is banned from playing football until November due to a doping violation.

🚨 | Lyon going all in for Ajax goalkeeper André Onana at the request of Peter Bosz - full story.



- Arsenal in negotiations but refuse to guarantee the player the #1 spot ahead of Bernd Leno

- Talks on with Inter Milan

- Onana wants to be at AFCON 2022 https://t.co/OjfSQQB1uY — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 3, 2021

Andre Onana will need to be guaranteed playing time if he is to join Arsenal this summer

Ajax v PEC Zwolle - Dutch Eredivisie

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will need to guarantee Andre Onana regular playing time ahead of Bernd Leno if he wants the Cameroon goalkeeper to join the club this summer.

Lyon have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Gunners, however, do remain keen on Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale. https://t.co/glltcAjpY4 pic.twitter.com/igdAuppYT2 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 5, 2021

Mikel Arteta is likely to back Bernd Leno at the start of next season. Arsenal could therefore lose out to Lyon in the race to sign Andre Onana from Ajax this summer.

