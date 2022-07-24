WATCH: Eden Hazard screams in pain as Rudiger takes him down with horror tackle during Real Madrid pre-season training

New Real Madrid signing Antonio Rudiger has injured his former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard during their preseason training on Friday. While Rudiger is yet to make his debut for Los Blancos, following his free transfer from Stamford Bridge, Hazard has been at Madrid since 2019.

However, their reunion hasn't gone off to the best start, as a horror tackle from Rudiger has potentially ruled Hazard out of their El Clasico clash on Saturday.

During a training session, the German defender lunged in with a tackle to win the ball from his Belgian teammate, but his foot went into Hazard's ankle instead. Other Real Madrid players can be seen reacting to Hazard's audible scream in the video, which was shared on Twitter:

This will be a major source of worry for Real Madrid fans, who have watched Eden Hazard struggle with injuries since his expensive move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The star has had an uphill battle with fitness at Madrid, which has seen him miss over 70 games due to injuries.

Since joining in 2019, the star has found the back of the net six times, alongside 10 assists. He has been unable to replicate the brilliant form that saw him thrive while at Stamford Bridge.

Only days ago, he reported for training in tip-top form, according to reports. However, having been tackled by Rudiger, it is uncertain where his fitness levels are currently.

Real Madrid are interested in Chilean wonderkid: Reports

According to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle), Los Blancos are looking to add another wonderkid to their ranks. They are believed to have on their radar Chilean teenage prodigy Dario Osorio, who is also reportedly being watched by other clubs in Europe.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the final third for Universidad de Chile, where he has scored four goals in 15 games. He has also played his first game for the national team, which has understandably piqued the interests of European clubs.

According to the report, Manchester City, Wolves, Sassuolo, and Sevilla are all looking at signing the star. Wolves are said to have offered a bid, so the Madridistas will have to move with speed if they are to add the star to their ever-growing youth setup.

