Arsenal sporting director Edu reacts to reports linking Gunners with Kylian Mbappe move

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has reacted to the club being linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe recently informed PSG that he won't renew his contract, when it expires in the summer of 2024. That has reportedly irked the club hierarchy, so the player could be on the move this summer or the next.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal could look to make a move for Mbappe in 2024. The reports intensified after the Frenchman was spotted hanging with the Gunners' Folarin Balogun.

One fan wrote on Instagram:

"Edu really be sliding into Mbappe's DMs soon."

The Arsenal sporting director saw the funny side of things and left five laughing emojis under the post.

The Gunners have spent big this summer, securing a £65 million deal for Kai Havertz and a £100 million plus £5 million deal for Declan Rice. Kylian Mbappe, though, could cost a lot more for any potential suitor.

When Arsene Wenger said that he visited Kylian Mbappe's home to sign him for Arsenal

This is not the first time that Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Arsenal. In 2017, Arsene Wenger said that he visited the player's house to secure a move for the Frenchman.

Wenger said on beIN Sports:

"The player would tell you that I was at his home last year to try to get him here. He was at the end of (his) contract, but Monaco managed to keep him, and the decision was very, very tight."

Wenger, though, admitted that his interest in Mbappe would have gone in vain, as more financially stronger clubs were interested in the French striker:

"It would be hypocritical and a lie to say that we are not looking at him. But he's already in the bracket of clubs who are, perhaps, much better financed than us."

Mbappe eventually ended up at PSG and has been at the club since. Widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game at the moment, the Parisians star could leave the Ligue 1 giants soon.

