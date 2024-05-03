Arsenal star Declan Rice and Chelsea ace Cole Palmer lose as Manchester City star wins FWA Footballer of the Year award

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been voted as the FWA Footballer of the Year, fending off competition from Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Arsenal's Declan Rice. This year's voting for the FWA award has been closely contested due to the sheer amount of top individual performers in the league.

The Premier League this season is witnessing what is arguably its most exciting title race in a while, and this has extended to the personal displays of the players, as well. Several players have stood out with their quality this season, as they have proved to be difference-makers for their sides.

In a season where Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have been far from their best due to injuries, Manchester City have found a solution in Phil Foden. The 23-year-old has been the major driving force in their push to win a fourth successive league title and has now been rewarded with the FWA Player of the Year gong.

Foden received 42 percent of the total votes, as per Goal, to beat Arsenal star Declan Rice, who is placed second. City teammate Rodri was third, with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, and Ollie Watkins completing the top six in the voting for the award.

Rice and Palmer, especially, may feel a bit hard done by as they have both excelled in their debut campaign for their respective sides. The Arsenal man has contributed six goals and seven assists from midfield, while Palmer has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists to lead the goalscoring charts.

Phil Foden becomes the third City winner of the award in four years, following in the footsteps of Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland. The England international has 16 goals and seven assists in 31 league matches so far and will be important for the title run-in with Arsenal.

Manchester City set to target Chelsea youngster

Manchester City are set to consider a move for Chelsea ace Ian Maatsen, who has impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The Cityzens are looking to strengthen the left-back position, where they have had center-backs play for most of the season.

Maatsen left Chelsea in January for a loan move to Germany and has been one of his side's best players. He was one of the stars of the show as Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Manchester City have sent out scouts to watch the Netherlands international, who is keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge, according to TBR Football. He has a reported £35 million release clause written into his contract with Chelsea, and Pep Guardiola's side could move for him in the summer.