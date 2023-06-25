Arsenal star hints at Kai Havertz transfer with latest Instagram story update

Jorginho has sent Arsenal fans a massive hint that Kai Havertz has sealed a move to the Emirates, with his latest Instagram story.

The Gunners midfielder is at Kepa Arrizabalaga's wedding with his former Chelsea teammates Havertz and Mateo Kovacic. However, Jorgnino may soon be joined by Havertz in north London.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Arsenal have sealed Havertz's capture. The German attacker is set to join Mikel Arteta's side in a £60 million plus £5 million add-ons deal.

Jorginho has teased fans over Kai Havertz's anticipated signing with an intriguing picture uploaded to his Instagram story. It shows the former Chelsea duo together at the wedding with side eye emojis used in the caption.

Jorginho's Instagram story hinting at Havertz's signing.

Kai Havertz is set to become Arsenal's first summer signing, with Arteta playing a key role in his arrival. Romano says that Havertz wants to play under the Spanish coach and has been seduced by the latter's project at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old will look to reignite his stagnating career. He failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea following a £75.8 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Havertz managed just nine goals in 47 games across competitions in the 2022-23 season. He was deployed in a false nine role but struggled to impress in the position. The German looks set to be handed a different role at the Emirates. Arteta is reportedly eyeing him to replace Granit Xhaka in a No. 8 position.

Havertz will link back up with his former Chelsea teammate Jorginho. The pair share a fond friendship and won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 together. The German was stunned when the Blues decided to sell the Italian to the Gunners in January:

“I played with Jorginho for two and a half years; he changed next to me; I loved being with him, and, then, he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?'”

The pair are now set to reunite in north London in a side that came to within five points of the Premier League title last season. For now, all that awaits is confirmation from Arsenal over the deal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta comments on Kai Havertz amid impending transfer

Kai Havertz's transfer fee has been criticised by fans.

Arsenal manager Arteta has given a glowing verdict of Kai Havertz as he edges closer to a move to the Emirates. He lavished praise on the German and defended the reported £65 million fee he's costing his side:

"Talent has a price and, at Arsenal, we are always interested in young players with experience. I repeat.

"I'm not talking about players from other clubs, but, in the case of Kai (Havertz), he has already shown a lot, including a Champions League. He is a talented, versatile player and only 24 years old."

Kai Havertz will become the Gunners' second most expensive signing in club history should the transfer go through. He will sit behind Nicolas Pepe who arrived from LOSC Lille in 2019 for £72 million.

