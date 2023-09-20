Arsenal star posts positive update on social media as he recovers from injury picked up earlier in the season

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber's recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury appears to be going well judging by his latest post on social media.

Timber is likely to miss most, if not, all of the 2023-24 campaign after suffering an ACL injury in August. He was forced off just 50 minutes into his Premier League debut with the Gunners in a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal from Ajax in the summer for a fee in the region of £38 million. He is regarded as one of Europe's brightest defensive talents but is unfortunately set for months on the sidelines.

However, Timber has given fans a glimpse into his recovery from his ACL injury with a post on X (formerly Twitter). He uploaded several snaps of himself in the gym and relaxing with his leg in a cast.

He captioned the post:

"The first steps."

Arteta touched on the effect Timber's injury will have on his side shortly after he was given a prognosis of potentially missing the entire season. He told the club's official website:

“It’s a huge blow, especially for him having just joined the club to have the injury that he has is a huge disappointment for him."

The Gunners boss continued by explaining that the Dutch defender was signed as part of his vision for the team this season:

"Obviously for the team, it’s a big blow because we recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident, and he’s not going to be in this season for us. We have to adapt, these things happen unfortunately, and we have to move on."

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season despite Timber's injury. They have won four of five league games, sitting fifth in the table. Arteta does have options to fill the void left by the Netherlands international including the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, William Saliba, and Jakub Kiwior.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell thinks Oleksandr Zinchenko deserves more praise

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a vital member of Mikel Arteta's squad.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has come in for praise from former Gunners frontman Kevin Campbell. The Ukrainian has made a fine start to the season at left-back, playing in four games and helping his side defensively.

The 26-year-old has gelled particularly well with Arsenal's club record signing Declan Rice. Campbell touched on both players' performances thus far this season and he claims that although Rice has been everywhere, Zinchenko is the side's glue. He told The Highbury Squad YouTube channel:

“Do you know what nobody talks about. The connection him and Declan Rice are having in the middle of the park. Rice seems to be everywhere, but Zinchenko is the glue that just knits everything together with Rice and Odegaard in there."

Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022 for £30 million. He arrived at the Emirates as a four-time Premier League champion and quickly claimed the left-back position from Kieran Tierney. He made 33 appearances across competitions last season, bagging one goal and two assists.