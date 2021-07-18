Arsenal submit massive offer for Juventus target - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly tabled an offer for Italy sensation Manuel Locatelli. The midfielder was one of the breakout stars at Euro 2020 and is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

According to Sport Mediaset, Arsenal have submitted an €45 million offer to Sassuolo for Locatelli. The Gunners are attempting to outbid Juventus for the Italian midfielder. Juventus are rumoured to have had an €30 million bid for Locatelli rejected by Sassuolo.

The Italian club are seeking a bid in the region of €50 million for the 23-year-old. Reports have suggested that Manuel Locatelli prefers a move to Juventus this summer, though.

Arsenal are set to have a busy transfer window this summer. The north London club have signed Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan deal. Mikel Arteta's side are also close to completing moves for Anderlecht midfielder Sambi Lokonga and Brighton& Hove Albion defender Ben White.

Arsenal have prioritised the signing of a box-to-box midfielder this summer. The Gunners desperately lacked creativity and goals from midfield last season. Arsenal view Locatelli as the ideal partner for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Prtey at the centre of the park.

Locatelli scored two goals in Italy's opening group game against Switzerland at Euro 2020. The midfielder's impact at Euro 2020 was limited after Italy's opening two group games, due to the return of Marco Verratti from injury.

He scored four goals in 34 appearances in Serie A last season.The Italian's work-rate, physical attributes and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for Arsenal.

Juventus are always leading the race for Locatelli - new meeting soon with Sassuolo, Manuel is still pushing to join Juve. 🇮🇹



Arsenal’s stance: they’d be prepared to pay Sassuolo price tag [€40m]... but #AFC only want to sign players happy and 100% convinced to join the club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2021

Manuel Locatelli likely to reject a move to Arsenal. as he is keen to join Juventus

Manuel Locatelli poses with Italy's UEFA Euro 2020 trophy.

Arsenal's lack of Champions League football and inability to challenge for the Premier League title are likely to be major obstacles in their pursuit of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Arsenal are ready to match Sassuolo’s price tag for Manuel Locatelli - offering €40m. Juventus are still frontrunners as the player wants to join Juventus, but they do not have an agreement with Sassuolo, as of today. [@FabrizioRomano] #afc pic.twitter.com/XS2fxcBedB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 17, 2021

Juventus, meanwhile, are keen to bounce back from a dismal 2020-21 campaign that saw them finish fourth in the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri are desperate to bolster their midfield this summer and have prioritised the signing of Manuel Locatelli. Considering the same, the 23-year-old is likely to reject Arsenal's advances this summer.

