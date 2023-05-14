Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice tipped to succeed at Emirates; club eyeing Yunus Musah, and more - May 14, 2023

Arsenal suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (May 14) in the Premier League. The defeat all but ended Mikel Arteta and Co.'s title challenge.

Meanwhile, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been backed to succeed at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London giants are interested in Yunus Musah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 14, 2023:

Declan Rice tipped to succeed at Emirates

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has backed Declan Rice to hit a higher gear if he completes a move to the Emirates.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract with West Ham United this summer and is expected to leave. The Gunners are leading the race for his services at the moment.

Speaking recently, Parlour said that his former side could help Rice unleash his attacking traits.

"With going to Arsenal, he (Rice) might get a little bit more of a ball. He might be able to get forward a little bit more. When you’re playing and you’re down the bottom, you might have to defend a little bit more as a midfielder," said Parlour.

Parlour added that Rice could become a box-to-box midfielder at the North London side.

"So we might not have seen the best of him yet, where he can get forward a little bit more because he’s a good footballer as well. People say ‘well he’s a holding midfielder’. I don’t like the sound of that. I like the box-to-box midfielders who can get forward, score goals," said Parlour.

He continued:

“Also, defend when they have to. Using that little bit of common sense, if your partner alongside you sees you running forward, and maybe he hasn’t got that at West Ham because he’s got other players who’ve been more attack-minded.”

Rice has appeared 240 times for the Hammers across competitions, registering 14 goals and 13 assists.

Arsenal eyeing Yunus Musah

Arsenal are interested in Yunus Musah, according to El Desmarque via Caught Offside.

The former Gunners graduate left the club in 2019 and has since made a name for himself at Valencia. However, with the La Liga side embroiled in a relegation battle, the 20-year-old could be available this summer.

The North London side are planning for midfield reinforcements this year and have set their sights on Musah. The 20-year-old has gained valuable experience at the Mestalla and could be a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

However, the Gunners could face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Leicester City for his signature.

Ian Wright praises Granit Xhaka

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has spoken highly of Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international has been a mainstay in Arteta's midfield this season, adding vital experience to a relatively young squad. Xhaka has scored seven goals and set up seven more in 44 appearances across competitions for the north London side.

Speaking to Optus Sport on YouTube, Wright said that he has been pleasantly surprised by Xhaka's recent form.

"Who has been the surprise? I’d probably say Granit Xhaka. He’s been a brilliant servant to the club to this point. Every manager has trusted him. He’s magnificent in the dressing room. This season with Mikel using him as more of an attacking force, what you’re seeing now is that he doesn’t get involved in fouls and that stuff, that wasn’t the strength of his game," said Wright.

Wright added that Arteta deserves credit for getting the best out of Xhaka.

"I was one of his critics. You’d see him make mistakes that you make when you’re not in the right position. I’ve eaten a lot of humble pie over Xhaka, and I’ve got no problem with that because he’s come, and he’s proved a lot of people wrong," said Wright.

He added:

“Mikel has to take a lot of credit for that because he’s playing him in a position where he can excel, and the reason we’re excelling in the team is because he’s one of the main cogs in that.”

Xhaka is likely to sign a new deal at Arsenal, as his current deal expires in 2024.

