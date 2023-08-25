Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Folarin Balogun eager to leave Gunners; Nicolas Pepe wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - August 25, 2023

Arsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates on Satuday (August 26) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team have enjoyed a winning start to the new season, winning both their games.

Meanwhile, striker Folarin Balogun is eager to leave the Gunners this summer. Elsewhere, attacker Nicolas Pepe is wanted in the Middle East. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 25, 2023:

Folarin Balogun eager to leave Arsenal

Folarin Balogun is looking to leave the Emirates this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The USNMT international is surplus to requirements at Arsenal, and the club are already planning to cash in on him this year. Monaco and Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing the 22-year-old with interest.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano argued that selling Balogun will be the correct decision this summer.

“Despite talk of things advancing with Monaco and Folarin Balogun, my understanding is that the situation is the same as I reported yesterday – Monaco remain favourites, and they are considering to return with new bid. Chelsea, meanwhile, spoke to the player’s agent but didn’t send any bid as of today,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Some Arsenal fans are understandably concerned about losing Balogun while Gabriel Jesus is injured, and with Eddie Nketiah not being particularly prolific in recent months, but, in my opinion, we have also to consider FFP; all top clubs need also to sell, and Balogun doesn’t want to stay, so it’s the correct decision to let him go.”

Inter Milan were previously interested in the US international but are no longer in the fray.

Nicolas Pepe wanted in Saudi Arabia

Nicolas Pepe could be on his way to the Middle East.

Nicolas Pepe is in talks to move to the Middle East this summer, according to transfer insider Fabrice Hawkins.

The Cote d'Ivoire forward has endured a difficult time since arriving at the Emirates in 2019. Arsenal spent a fortune to sign the 28-year-old, but he has failed to live up to expectations. Pepe spent last season on loan with Nice and is a peripheral figure at the Emirates right now.

The north London side have decided to let him go and are looking to find him a suitor this year. Besiktas were interested in the Ivorian, but the player reportedly turned down a move to the Turkish club.

However, an unnamed club from Saudi Arabia are now in talks with the Gunners to take Pepe off their hands. That could be Arsenal’s best chance of offloading a player who's no longer part of their plans.

Nuno Tavares unlikely to stay at Emirates beyond the summer

Nuno Tavares’ time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

Nuno Tavares is out of the picture at Arsenal at the moment, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Portuguese full-back spent last season on loan with Marseille but is back at the Emirates for now. However, he's surplus to requirements under Arteta and will be allowed to leave.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Tavares has also decided to call time on his stay at the Emirates this summer.

“It’s very hard to see a way back for Tavares. He’s been kind of out of the picture for some time now.

"I don’t really see that Arteta is making much effort to reintegrate him. He knows he’s available for sale. He knows that the club has been listening to offers for him,” said Brown.

He continued:

“If a suitable one come in. He’ll be gone, and, I think, he’s already made his decision that he probably needs to move on. So, it’s very likely still that he probably will move on.”

Tavares is behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney in the pecking order at the Emirates.