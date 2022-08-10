Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player believes William Saliba will sign new deal; Granit Xhaka says Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay, and more - August 10, 2022

Arsenal have been quite active in the transfer market this summer. The north London side have added Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabrio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos to their roster but remain eager for more.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell is convinced that William Saliba will sign a new contract at the Emirates. Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka has said that manager Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 10, 2022:

Kevin Campbell believes William Saliba will sign new deal at Arsenal

William Saliba has hit the ground running this season.

Kevin Campbell is convinced that William Saliba will sign a new contract with Arsenal.

The French defender was very impressive last season on loan to Marseille and has continued that good form in the new campaign. The 21-year-old's contract at the Emirates runs out in 2024, but he's already generating interest from clubs around Europe.

Debutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight?100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearancesDebutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight? 🏆100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearances🇫🇷 Debutant William Saliba 👏 https://t.co/vT3MeWTPAD

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Saliba is giving his former team exactly what they need.

"You can see how good he is – he ticks every box. He’s strong; he reads the game, good in the air; he’s good on the ball. It’s everything Arsenal wanted when he came back, and they’ve now got the ready-made player. I’m sure he’ll get more and more international caps," said Campbell.

He added:

"Without any shadow of a doubt, there’ll be a big new contract on the table – I’m 100% sure of it. It’ll be in the works as we speak, because Arteta will have been so impressed with his start to the season.”

Granit Xhaka says Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay

Granit Xhaka continues to be an essential part of Mikel Arteta's squad.

Granit Xhaka has said that Mikel Arteta played a big part in his decision to stay at Arsenal. The Swiss international was close to leaving the Emirates three years ago, but a move didn't materialise.

Speaking recently, Xhaka said that he had a foot out of the club before having a conversation with Arteta, which forced a change of heart.

"He is the reason why I'm still at this football club. All of the club knows why I am still here, because three years ago I was gone. My suitcases were packed and finished, but I had a meeting with Mikel when he came - he wanted to hear my opinion about what had happened, and I explained to him," said Xhaka.

He continued:

"I remember it exactly: I told him, 'It has nothing to do with you' because I didn't know him, and I never played with him. Obviously I knew his name but not the person, and I said, 'I'm gone; I can't wear the shirt any more.'"

Xhaka added that Arteta asked him to hang on for six months, which eventually forced a change of heart.

"He said, 'Give me a chance for six months ,and if you are still not happy after six months, I'm the guy who will help you - not to run away, but you can leave.' I didn't speak with family, with nobody, and normally I don't do that. But I said, 'OK, Mikel - I will stay for you.' And I'm still here," said Xhaka.

Martin Odegaard hails Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Gabriel Jesus already looks at home at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard has heaped praise on Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The two players have settled in quite well at Arsenal since arriving from Manchester City this summer.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Odegaard said that the experience of the two players would be vital to the Gunners this season.

“Gabi and Alex, coming from Man City, are used to winning trophies and playing for the best teams in the world for a few years. They bring that experience, and they know what it takes to win in this country. I think it’s important; it’s always an area to improve for everyone; you can always be better in that way,” said Odegaard.

He added:

"As I said, they have that experience, and, hopefully, they can share with us what it takes to win in this country. That’s where we want to be as a team: to fight for trophies, titles; be at the top. That’s where the club should be, so that’s where we want to get to."

Zinchenko and Jesus arrived at the Emirates for a combined fee of £75 million and made their competitive Gunners debut in the win at Crystal Palace.

