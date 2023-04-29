Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign N'Golo Kante; club eyeing Ivan Fresneda, and more - April 29, 2023

Arsenal face Chelsea on Tuesday (April 2) at the Emirates in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team desperately need a win against the Blues to stay in the fight for the league title.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised the Gunners to sign Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante. Elsewhere, the north London giants are interested in Ivan Fresneda.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 29, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante’s future remains up in the air.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has advised the club to sign N’Golo Kante.

The French midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to sign a new deal. Arteta is expected to revamp his midfield at the end of the season and could be tempted by a Bosman move for Kante.

The 32-year-old has been outstanding for the Blues over the years but has endured an injury-ravaged season. However, he remains one of the finest players of his generation and could improve Arteta’s midfield if a move materialises.

Speaking to GGRecon, Gallas said that Kante could be tempted by the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League with the Gunners.

“We all know the quality of N’Golo and what he can do. He’s a player that any manager would like to have, so if Arsenal have the opportunity to sign him then yes, why not? If you’re playing in the Champions League next season, then you’re going to need more quality players in the squad, and N’Golo Kante can bring different things,” said Gallas.

He added:

“He already knows what it takes to play in the Premier League, and it’s not too far from Chelsea, so it would be nice to see him remain in London and the Premier League. Unfortunately he’s been injured for a lot of this season, so everybody wants to see him back on the pitch with his big smile, and if Arsenal can give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League, then it’s a good move for both parties.”

Kante has a wealth of winning experience, which could be just what the doctor ordered for Arteta’s relatively inexperienced side.

Gunners eyeing Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are among three Premier League clubs eyeing Ivan Fresneda with interest, according to 90 Min.

The Gunners were hot on the heels of the Spaniard in January but failed to secure a deal. The 18-year-old has gone from strength to strength this season with Real Valladolid and is expected to move on to greener pastures this summer. Arteta is looking to bring him to the Emirates to address the right-back conundrum.

The Spaniard wants an upgrade on Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu and has set his sights on Fresneda. The 18-year-old has a release clause of €30 million, which should not pose a problem for the North London side.

However, the Gunners face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United for the Spanish full-back. All three clubs had scouts in attendance to watch Fresneda during Valladolid’s defeat to Valencia on Thursday.

Arsenal could offload Jorginho this summer, according to Simon Collings

Jorginho previously expressed a desire to return to Italy.

Journalist Simon Collings reckons Arsenal could cash in on Jorginho this summer. The Italian midfielder joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January but has been in and out of Arteta’s XI. The 31-year-old appears to be a stop-gap option for the Spaniard, who has displayed a preference for youth.

On The Arsenal Beat podcast, Collings said that the Gunners could sell Jorginho to generate funds for the summer.

“Just to play devil’s advocate, a cscenario you could forsee. I know Jorginho has one year left on his deal, but they know pretty that he eventually wants to return to Italy. Given he’s had an ok six months, is there an argument that you could move Jorginho on to generate a bit of money and get another midfielder in?” said Collings.

The Italian has registered 11 appearances for the North London side since his move.

