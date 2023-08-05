Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to target Romelu Lukaku; club unlikely to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and more - August 5, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season to return to the UEFA Champions League. Manager Mikel Arteta is busy refurbishing his squad as he look to stay competitive on multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to target Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are unlikely to target Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 5, 2023:

Arsenal advised to target Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is likely to be on the move this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has advised Arsenal to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgian striker is expected to leave Chelsea this year and remains linked with a return to Serie A. Inter Milan were previously interested in the 30-year-old, but Juventus are now the frontrunners for his signature.

The Gunners have signed Kai Havertz this summer to improve their attack and also have Gabriel Jesus. However, Bent told talkSPORT that Lukaku would be an improvement on Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun at the Emirates.

“I said it before when we were speaking in the pre-show meeting about centre forwards that are out there. I’m a big fan of Nketiah, I know not everyone is, but I think he’s a goalscorer. If you give him opportunities, he will score,” said Bent.

He continued:

“I think Balogun did really well (on loan at Reims), so I think a lot of Arsenal fans are kind of crying out to see what he can do. But I even said for a year, if it was an option, I would’ve taken Lukaku. I know a lot of Arsenal fans are probably thinking, ‘Absolutely not!’, but I think I would.”

Bent went on to heap praise on Lukaku.

“He’s got pedigree in the Premier League. He's a big, physical presence. He's a battering ram. A little bit like when Olivier Giroud was at Arsenal. You can play off him.

"I think that would have been good, but if you can’t get him and you don’t fancy Nketiah, you don’t fancy Balogun, there’s not many out there,” said Bent.

Blues are planning to use Lukaku to sweeten a deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Gunners unlikely to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was on fire last season.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Georgian was a revelation for Napoli last season, playing a big part in their Serie A triumph. His form has earned him admirers across Europe, but prising him away from the Italian club won't be easy.

The Gunners have invested wisely in their squad this summer and have now been linked with a move for the 22-year-old. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that the north London side are unlikely to match Napoli’s asking price for Kvaratskhelia.

“It would be quite exciting on paper, yeah. This guy is very highly rated, has a pretty good strike rate and would come in and potentially be quite dynamic. Because he's highly rated, though, he comes with a very high price tag as well,” said Brown.

He continued:

“I can't see Arsenal going anywhere near the kind of figures that people in Italy think he's worth. So if that interest is followed up, it can only be because they think that the club will accept a lot less than has publicly put out there."

Arteta has added Kai Havertz to his roster this summer to bolster his attack.

Arsenal eyeing Khephren Thuram

The Gunners are monitoring Khephren Thuram, according to The Independent. They have signed Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer to improve their midfield. However, Arteta remains interested in more additions and is scouting for options.

The Spaniard has identified Thuram as a target. The French youngster emerged as a key member of Nice’s starting XI last season. Thuram has all the qualities to become a hit at the Emirates, and the north London side could be tempted to move for the player.