Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree Kai Havertz deal; club remain in Joao Cancelo pursuit, and more - June 22, 2023

Arsenal are determined to upgrade their squad to sustain their impressive rise under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager took his team to within touching distance of the Premier League title in the recently concluded season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have agreed a deal with Chelsea to bring attacker Kai Havertz to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London side remain interested in Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 22, 2023:

Arsenal agree Kai Havertz deal

Kai Havertz is all set to arrive at the Emirates.

Arsenal have struck a deal with Chelsea to bring Kai Havertz to the Emirates this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been hot on the heels of the German forward for a while, and their efforts have borne fruit. The 24-year-old had previously agreed personal terms with the north London side.

Arsenal have now managed to convince the Blues to part ways with their prized asset by submitting a suitable offer on the table. The Gunners will pay their London rivals £60m upfront with a further £5m in add-ons.

Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go◉ £60m guaranteed fee;◉ £5m add-ons;◉ Long term deal agreed;◉ Medical tests to be scheduled.Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go ✅⚪️🔴 #AFC◉ £60m guaranteed fee;◉ £5m add-ons;◉ Long term deal agreed;◉ Medical tests to be scheduled.Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. https://t.co/ZatVvO7dRF

Havertz will pen a long-term contract with the club, and a medical is set to be scheduled soon. The German is expected to sign across the dotted line later this week.

Gunners remain in Joao Cancelo pursuit

Joao Cancelo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal still have a chance of securing the services of Joao Cancelo this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Gunners are seeking reinforcements in the right-back position and have the Portuguese on their wishlist. The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements at Manchester City and is likely to be offloaded this summer.

In his column for Ranks FC Patreon page, Jones said that Barcelona also have their eyes on Cancelo.

“I have talked a few times on the pod about the prospect of Joao Cancelo joining Arsenal, and that is still possible. I can’t say it is likely – obviously they need to sort out the Rice/Havertz situations – but imagine if they could tie those up and follow it up with the signing of Cancelo, as well as a top centre-back,” wrote Jones.

He continued:

“It would really elevate them. Cancelo is also being linked with Barcelona, but we are not sure yet exactly what they will be capable of this summer.

"This is a defining year for Arsenal, and they are determined not to let it pass by without signing players that can walk in and immediately make an impact.”

Cancelo spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan with Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians are unlikely to sign him permanently.

Arsenal want two midfielders this summer

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to sign both Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The West Ham United midfielder is expected to be on the move this summer, while Lavia’s time with Southampton is likely to be up as well. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester City also have their eyes on Rice:

“Arsenal are continuing to work on the Declan Rice deal. They had a bid rejected on Tuesday, but they will bid again, for sure, as he’s their priority target.

"We don’t know yet when, but a new bid will be submitted. West Ham always wanted at least £100m, but a lot depends on payment terms and deal structure,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Manchester City are also well informed on the situation, and West Ham expect them to enter the race in the next days. Arsenal are also advancing on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

"Manchester United and Chelsea are also still interested. Liverpool are informed on conditions of the deal, but, at the moment, there is nothing else advanced with these teams. For sure, Southampton want at least £45/50m fee to let Lavia go.”

Romano also added that Thomas Partey could also end his association with the north London side this summer.

“Meanwhile, as has been widely reported, Thomas Partey could be on the move this summer, as he’s considering a future away from Arsenal. Saudi clubs are interested, so keep an eye on this one.

"An important point to remember is that this is not linked with the future of Granit Xhaka, who wanted a new chapter and who is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen, just waiting for Arsenal’s green light,” wrote Romano.

The Gunners were previously interested in Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea are leading the race for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder at the moment.

