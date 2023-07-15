Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners announce Jurrien Timber arrival; Aymeric Laporte backed to succeed at Emirates, and more - July 15, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season. Mikel Arteta’s men lost ground in the title race in the final weeks of the campaign, with Manchester City pipping them to the title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have announced the arrival of Jurrien Timber at the Emirates. Elsewhere, Aymeric Laporte has been backed to be a hit with the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 15, 2023:

Arsenal announce Jurrien Timber arrival

Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have announced the arrival of Jurrien Timber at the Emirates. The Dutch defender was heavily linked with a move to the club for the last week and has now completed his move from Ajax.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in the European circuit and despite interested in his services, opted to join the Gunners. Speaking to the club’s website, Timber said that he has always been a fan of the north London side.

“I’ve always been a fan of Arsenal. It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club,” said Timber.

The Dutchman added that he's excited to start a new chapter in his career.

“There are a couple of players (who have come here from Ajax), but there have been not a lot. So I think it's special to be here as an Ajax player, and it’s special that they notice you and they see me as the player I am,” said Timber.

He continued:

“I’m really excited, especially now I'm here. Everyone is so nice, and you can see it's a big club. I'm excited to play for this beautiful club, and I can't wait to start, and to see the fans obviously in the stadium.”

Timber’s ability to play at right-back and centre-back would make him an asset to Arteta.

Aymeric Laporte backed to succeed at Emirates

Aymeric Laporte could be on the move this summer.

Aymeric Laporte could be a fine fit at the Emirates, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The 29-year-old’s future at Manchester City has come under doubt following the club’s pursuit of Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian defender’s impending arrival from RB Leipzig this summer could push Laporte further down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation and want the 29-year-old at the Emirates. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Laporte would complement the current centre-backs at the north London side.

“Laporte, going to Arsenal, I think that would be actually quite a nice fit. I think he would do a really good job for Arsenal. Joao Cancelo I have my doubts about, I've spoken about that before, but Laporte I think would fit quite nicely at Arsenal.

"It feels like he has the kind of profile that would slot in quite nicely alongside a couple of the different centre backs there at the club already,” said Brown.

He continued:

"I do think he's reliable, experienced, used to being a winner. That feels like a move that would be a really good one if Arsenal were able to pull it off. But I think there's some way to go before anything like this happens."

However, with Jurrien Timber already through the door this month, Arteta might be tempted to pass on the opportunity to sign Laporte.

Besiktas want Rob Holding

Besiktas have submitted a €2.5 million offer to sign Rob Holding this summer, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

The English defender is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and Arteta is ready to cash in on him this year. However, the Turkish side’s offer has been deemed far below Arsenal’s valuation of the 27-year-old.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Besiktas have submitted an offer to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal. Proposal for centre-back worth €2.5m. Far below what theathletic.com/4689578/2023/0… EXCL: Besiktas have submitted an offer to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal. Proposal for centre-back worth €2.5m. Far below what #AFC might consider to sell & will be rejected. 27yo has 1yr left on contract + club option to extend by 12mnth @TheAthleticFC

Holding’s contract with the Gunners runs till the summer of 2024, while the club have an additional one-year option.

As such, the north London side are reluctant to let him go for next to nothing and are likely to reject the offer from Besiktas. Jurrien Timber’s arrival all but ends Holding’s time at the Emirates, but the club expect him to fetch a fair transfer fee.