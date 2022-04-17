Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €20 million for PSG star; club locked in battle with Newcastle United for Lyon ace, and more - 16 April 2022

Arsenal stuttered to a 0-1 defeat against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men have now lost three straight league games to drop to sixth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been asked to pay €20 million for a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. Elsewhere, the north London side are locked in battle with Newcastle United for a Lyon ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 16th April 2022:

Arsenal asked to pay €20 million for Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have to pay €20 million for Leandro Paredes, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Argentinean is expected to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. The Gunners are considering a move for the 27-year-old.

Manager Mikel Arteta has seen his team struggle in the absence of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has suffered due to injury issues this season, prompting the north London side to look for an able backup. Arteta has his eyes on Paredes.

The Argentinian has struggled for game time with PSG and is a frustrated figure in Paris. His current contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to run out next summer. The Parisians have shown no inclination to tie him down to a new deal. Manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t fully trust the Argentinean, so Paredes is likely to be offloaded at the end of the season.

Arsenal were previously looking for a replacement for Granit Xhaka, who was expected to leave the Emirates this summer. However, the Swiss midfielder recently reiterated his desire to stay at the club. As such, Arteta wants a more defensively minded player to take the place of Mohamed Elneny, who is set to leave the Emirates.

The Spaniard has Yves Bissouma on his wishlist, but the Mali international is likely to cost a fortune. Paredes has emerged as a cost-effective option, as he is likely to be available for €20 million. However, the Gunners could attempt to secure a discount on the asking price, as his contract expires in a year.

Gunners locked in battle with Newcastle United for Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta has been very impressive since joining Lyon.

Arsenal are battling Newcastle United for the signature of Lucas Paqueta, according to The Hard Tackle via Sportmediaset.

The Brazilian has been one of the stars of the show at Lyon and has generated attention from clubs around Europe. The Gunners are monitoring his development with interest and want to take him to the Emirates this summer.

Arteta wants to add more creativity to his roster to ease the burden on Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe.

Paqueta has popped up on his radar, with the Spaniard particularly enticed by his versatility. Lyon are willing to let the Brazilian leave, but want €70 million for his signature. The north London side will also have to ward off interest from the Magpies to get their man.

Aston Villa tipped to sell Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz could leave Villa Park this summer.

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes Douglas Luiz could be allowed to leave the club this summer. The Brazilian midfielder is a target for Arteta, who is looking for a new midfielder ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Luiz could suit the Gunners. He said:

“I think everything points to him possibly leaving. There were obviously clubs in January that were looking at him. It didn’t quite happen. Now this Arsenal one has come up. They do obviously need reinforcements in that defensive midfield area, so it’s probably a good suit for him. Maybe it’s time to freshen things up. It seems like that’s something that will happen in the summer."

Luiz has made 25 league starts for Villa this season.

