Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €35m for Serie A striker, club want to sign replacement before letting star midfielder go, and more - 10th July 2021

Arsenal is paying special attention to their squad this summer after failing to impress in the 2020-21 season.

The Gunners stuttered to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League and were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the semi-finals stage, ending the season in disappointment.

Arsenal is desperate to avoid a repeat of the same in the upcoming campaign and is gearing up for crucial changes in their squad. The Gunners are looking to rejuvenate their attack, while they also desire replacements for a few of their outgoing stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 10, 2021.

Arsenal asked to pay €35m for Serie A striker

Andrea Belotti

Arsenal will have to pay €35 million for Andrea Belotti, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Gunners have been tracking the Italian this summer and have received a boost as Torino is willing to let their skipper leave, albeit for the right price.

Belotti has 105 goals and 26 assists from 228 appearances for the Serie A side since joining them in 2015. He is currently in the last 12 months of his contract and wants a new challenge this summer.

Torino was previously unwilling to consider Belotti’s departure, but the Serie A side has changed their stance in recent days.

Recent comments from manager Ivan Juric have hinted at a possible exit for the Italian, which will be massive news for Arsenal.

The Gunners were far from impressive in front of goal last season, and Mikel Arteta desires improvements in his attack. The 27-year-old could even be a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, whose future is up in the air.

Gunners want to sign a replacement before letting star midfielder go

Granit Xhaka

Arsenal is eager to sign a replacement for Granit Xhaka before letting him leave, according to Just Arsenal via Calciomercato.

The Swiss international is close to a move to AS Roma, but negotiations between the two clubs have failed to reach a conclusive end.

The Gunners have already bid adieu to Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, both of whom return to Real Madrid at the end of their loan spells. And Arteta is unwilling to let Xhaka leave before he signs a midfielder.

Arsenal has been linked with Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar so far, while Arteta is also interested in Ruben Neves. Only if the Gunners manage to sign one of these players will Xhaka be allowed to leave the Emirates.

Sergio Ramos rejected Arsenal before joining PSG

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos reportedly rejected an offer from Arsenal before joining Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Express via Goal.

The Gunners are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer and had approached the former Real Madrid player with a proposal.

It is believed that the player’s representatives were excited about the prospect of moving to London. However, Ramos turned down the offer because Arsenal is not in the Champions League next season.

The Gunners had offered the Spaniard a two-year deal worth £15 million per season, but Ramos had his heart set on a move to the Parc des Princes.

