Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed for a busy summer; Albert Sambi Lokonga wants to stay, and more - February 4, 2024

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Sunday (February 4) in the Premier League. The two teams met last month in the FA Cup third round, where the Reds emerged 2-0 winners. Their league meeting at Anfield ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been backed to have a busy summer ahead. Elsewhere, on-loan midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga wants to stay with the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 4, 2024:

Arsenal backed for a busy summer

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Arsenal are in a good position to get their targets this summer.

The Gunners refrained from spending the cash in January, despite the obvious requirement of a new No. 9. Arteta’s side are trailing Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race, and reinforcements are in order at the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that the north London side could sign a striker and a midfielder this summer.

"The good thing for Arsenal fans is that because they haven't panicked, because they haven't done any business, they're in a really strong position now for the summer.

"They will be able to really make the signings that are needed. So you want a striker, you want another central midfielder, you want to more depth in that squad. It's going to be coming,” said Jones.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are targets for Arteta this year.

Albert Sambi Lokonga wants to stay

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s future remains undecided.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has expressed a desire to continue his association with Arsenal.

The Belgian midfielder is on loan at Luton Town and has come into his own recently. Sambi Lokonga has started the last six Premier League games, including Saturday’s pulsating 4-4 draw with Newcastle United. The 24-year-old’s recent form has sparked talk of a reintegration into Arteta’s squad at the end of the season.

Speaking to DH, though, Sambi Lokonga added that he remains focussed at Kenilworth Road for now and will talk with the Gunners in the summer.

“I think it’s too early to say. I haven’t had any contact with Mikel Arteta yet. I’m concentrating on Luton. We’ll talk to Arsenal at the end of the season. But everything will happen gradually.

"I still consider myself an Arsenal player. I’m appreciated there by the fans and the staff,” said Sambi Lokonga.

He continued:

“I think I can have a future at Arsenal, but that will depend on my performances here. I’ve always said that as long as I have a contract with the Gunners, I’d like to make my mark there.”

The Belgian added that he has no regrets about joining the north London side.

“I’d sign for Arsenal (if he had a second chance). I learnt a lot there. Maybe I could have gone out on loan at the end of my first year because I wasn’t playing much, but I’ll never regret my move to Arsenal.

"It’s a club that’s close to my heart. I hope Arsenal are champions this season. For my friends and the staff,” said Sambi Lokonga.

The 24-year-old could come under consideration this summer as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who could be on his way out.

Declan Rice opens up on life at the Emirates

Declan Rice has been a huge hit at the Emirates.

Declan Rice has said that he has tried to adapt quickly to life at the Emirates since arriving in the summer.

The English midfielder joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a reported £105 million and has hit the ground running. Rice has been an omnipresent figure under Arteta, registering three goals and as many assists in 31 outings across competitions.

Speaking to the club’s website, Rice added that he has a long way to go with the Gunners.

“I think it’s been really good, a huge positive. It’s been a lot of change with different culture, different style of play and new teammates, but I’ve tried to adapt to it as quickly as I can.

"I’ve done really well in doing that so far, but there’s still such a long way to go. I’m only six months into my Arsenal career, so there’s still so much more to come, but I think it’s been a positive start,” said Rice.

He continued:

“We’re a young squad and a young set of players who are hungry to learn, to win. Away from the pitch, we spend a lot of time together travelling around the country. We’re a great set of lads, so it’s great to be around them.”

The north London side saw off stiff competition from Manchester City to get their man last summer.

