Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to complete move for Manchester City striker; club considering Gabriel Magalhaes sale, and more - 16 May 2022

Arsenal travel to St. James' Park on Monday to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards desperately need three points against the Magpies, having dropped down to fifth after Tottenham Hotspur's win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has tipped the Gunners to complete a move for a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, the north London side are contemplating the departure of Gabriel Magalhaes amid interest from Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 16 May 2022:

Noel Whelan backs Arsenal to complete Gabriel Jesus move

Gabriel Jesus could ply his trade at the Emirates next season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is confident that Arsenal will complete a move for Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, with Arteta desperate to bring in a new striker this summer.

Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan also tipped Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join the Gunners this summer.

"I think a deal is going to be done. £42million is not a bad offer from Arsenal. That’s really showing their intent. They need to get two strikers, if not three. Two for sure. He definitely fits the bill of how Arteta wants to play. His work rate is phenomenal; he’s proven that he can score goals when he’s inside the 18-yard box," said Whelan.

He continued:

“I think he will complement the way they play. I think that deal could be a done deal, along with maybe Calvert-Lewin as well from Everton."

Gunners contemplating Gabriel Magalhaes sale

Gabriel Magalhaes is wanted in Turin.

Arsenal are considering offloading Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Tuttosport. The Brazilian has been rock-solid at the back and is generating interest from Juventus. The Bianconeri are looking for a replacement for the outgoing Giorgio Chiellini and have their eyes on Magalhaes and Nicola Milenkovic.

The Gunners are willing to move Magalhaes on, despite the Brazilian being one of the most consistent performers in the team. With William Saliba enjoying a stellar loan spell with Marseille in Ligue 1, Arteta could be tempted to cash in on Magalhaes. However, the move will have a degree of risk unless the manager reinvests in the transfer market for an upgrade on the Brazilian.

West Ham United could sign Eddie Nketiah on one condition, says Alan Hutton

Eddie Nketiah is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton believes West Ham United could sign Eddie Nketiah if they promise to offer him regular football. The English striker is all set to leave Arsenal once his contract expires this summer.

Eddie Nketiah has reportedly decided to represent Ghana instead of England!



(Source: Eddie Nketiah has reportedly decided to represent Ghana instead of England!(Source: @Blaqqkoffi 🚨 Eddie Nketiah has reportedly decided to represent Ghana instead of England! 🇬🇭(Source: @Blaqqkoffi ) https://t.co/okg57QjKEI

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Nketiah might only move to a club where he could be the main striker.

"That is the big question. He wants to play football. You don’t want to leave where you are at this moment in time and doing well to go to another club sit on the bench and start again. I think there would have to be assurances that if you’re coming into the club, you’re going to play. Obviously it’s form dependent, but it would have to be a case of: ‘Wow, You’re our striker.’" said Hutton.

He continued:

“He doesn’t want to play second fiddle to the likes of Antonio or anything like that. It’s really going to fall down to that and what the club wants from him. It will be interesting to see how it goes because I believe he still has a future at Arsenal. He should stay there, and hopefully sign a new contract. But they will bring somebody in for competition, so we’ll have to see how it goes."

