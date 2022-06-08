Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Bayern Munich forward; Manchester City full-back could be open to Emirates move, and more - 8 June 2022

Arsenal will look to make multiple changes to their squad ahead of a vital season. Manager Mikel Arteta has taken his team back to the UEFA Europa League and will seem to push higher up the points table next season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell has backed the Gunners to sign a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, Danny Mills has said that a Manchester City full-back would love to join the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8 June 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed the Gunners to sign Serge Gnabry.

The German forward is locked in a contract standoff with Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old's deal expires next summer, but he's reluctant to sign a new one. The Gunners are planning to bring their former player back to the Emirates.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks.



(Source: BILD) Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks.(Source: BILD) 🚨 Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks.(Source: BILD) https://t.co/OSc9GIFeYz

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Gnabry would be a superb fit in Arteta's team.

"There is legs in this one and let me tell you why. Mikel Arteta played with Gnabry at Arsenal. Arteta was the captain when Gnabry came through. He is obviously a player Arteta admires. He knows his qualities and likes him as a player," said Campbell.

He continued:

“The likes of Gnabry would fit in seamlessly. He knows the club. It would be the second coming, but he knows the club. It is not as if it would be all new to him. That part of it is really important."

He added:

"You want new signings to hit the ground running. You would not have to worry about that with Gnabry. There is definite legs in it because Gnabry still has Arsenal in him. If the opportunity arises. … Wow. He is quality.”

Danny Mills says Oleksandr Zinchenko could be open to Emirates move

Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave Manchester City this summer.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Oleksandr Zinchenko would love to move to the Emirates.

The Ukrainian has struggled for game time at the Etihad, and Arsenal are monitoring him with interest. The Cityzens are likely to let him leave for a suitable offer.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Arsenal have been offered hope in their pursuit of Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Pep Guardiola’s side unlikely to block a potential move for the Ukraine star. [ @DExpress_Sport ]. Arsenal have been offered hope in their pursuit of Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Pep Guardiola’s side unlikely to block a potential move for the Ukraine star. [@DExpress_Sport].

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Zinchenko could join the Gunners if he's promised regular football.

"As a player, you always want to play. You go through stages in your career and you want to establish yourself in this team, that team and then you get to the point where you think ‘I deserve to be playing every week’," said Mills.

He added:

“Unfortunately at Man City with Cancelo at left-back and Walker at right-back, it’s very difficult to play week in, week out. Then the decision is ‘Do I have to just drop down a level to play week in, week out or do I stay as a bit-part player?’ Only he can make that decision."

He continued:

Most footballers would love to play week in, week out. That’s what you do, that’s the whole point of training every single day, to play games.”

Noel Whelan tips Nuno Tavares to leave on loan

Nuno Tavares could leave the Emirates on loan.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Nuno Tavares to leave on loan this summer. The Portuguese full-back has struggled to find his feet at the Emirates since joining last summer. The 28-year-old registered just 28 appearances last season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Tavares could force his way back into Arteta's plans by showing consistency on loan.

"Everyone always has an opportunity to come back if they’re loaned out. He’s got to show character now and put the performances in to really catch Arteta’s eye. He’s got to go out and prove a point. It doesn’t surprise me. He’s had good games, but he’s also had terrible games," said Whelan.

He continued:

“It’s that inconsistency which has probably forced Arteta’s hand and led him to decide to loan him out. If he can have a consistent season elsewhere then he could still be a beneficial asset for Arsenal in the long term.”

