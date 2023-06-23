Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners confident of Declan Rice move; Thomas Partey wants to join Juventus, and more - June 23, 2023

Arsenal are working behind the scenes to upgrade their squad before the start of the new season. Mikel Arteta's team lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race in the recently concluded campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain confident of securing the services of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, midfielder Thomas Partey wants to move to Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 23, 2023:

Arsenal confident of Declan Rice move

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are convinced that they will win the race for Declan Rice, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman is a priority target for Arteta this summer, with the Spanish manager planning a midfield revamp ahead of the new season. Arteta is ready to let Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey leave, so he wants Rice to take over the reins in midfield.

The 24-year-old's contract with West Ham United expires in 2024, but he's reluctant to sign an extension. The Gunners are in talks to bring him to the Emirates. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano warned the north London side that they have to move quickly to secure Rice's signature.

"Arsenal remain confident because they know the player wants to move, but it's also true that, in some moments, you have to be fast in the market," said Romano.

He continued:

"We saw the same kind of situation with Mykhailo Mudryk, who wanted the move. It was kind of public on social media in January, remember? But then if you don't close the deal, other things can happen."

Manchester City and Manchester United also have their eyes on the English midfielder.

Thomas Partey wants to join Juventus

Thomas Partey is ready to leave the Emirates.

Thomas Partey is looking to join Juventus should Arsenal let him go, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghanaian midfielder has become surplus to requirements following the club's pursuit of Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia. Partey enjoyed a decent run with the Gunners in the recently concluded campaign and already has admirers in Saudi Arabia.

However, the 30-year-old wants to join the Bianconeri as he aims to continue playing in Europe.

Partey's contract with the north London side runs out in 2025, and he has a market value of £35 million. However, there has been no contact between the two clubs to discuss a potential deal. Arsenal are ready to let the Ghanaian leave for a fair price.

Gunners favourites to sign Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber is likely to be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch defender remains linked with an exit from Ajax after another impressive season. Arteta has a settled centre-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba but wants more cover ahead of the new season.

Timber has emerged as an option this summer, and the Gunners are already working to bring him to the Emirates. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Dutchman is also keen to join Arteta's bandwagon.

"Arsenal will also bid again for Jurrien Timber. The player really wants the move to Arsenal, more than other clubs, including Bayern, who are informed on the deal but whose priority remains Kim Min-jae,” Romano said.

He continued:

“Timber dreams of the Premier League, and so Arsenal are absolutely ahead in the race at this stage. Arsenal have a fresh, new project, and they trust young players, versatile players like him – it looks like an ideal move for the young Dutch defender.”

Timber was also linked with an exit from the Johan Cruyff Stadium last summer and looks set to leave this year.

