Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners confident of signing Lyon midfielder; club backed to secure Chelsea star, and more - July 20, 2022

Arsenal will face Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday as they continue their preparations for the new season. Manager Mikel Arteta oversaw a 2-0 win over Everton in the previous game and will look to build on that.

Meanwhile, the north London side are confident of securing the services of a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed his old club to sign a Chelsea star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 20, 2022:

Arsenal confident of signing Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are confident of securing the signature of Lucas Paqueta, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Lyon since arriving in 2020. The 24-year-old has been an omnipresent figure in the first team, registering 21 goals in 78 appearances across competitions. The Gunners have been eyeing him with interest for a while.

Arteta wants to improve his options in the middle of the park ahead of the new season. The Spaniard struggled to cope with Thomas Partey's injury troubles last season. Paqueta can play in multiple positions in midfield and could be the ideal partner for Partey.

Kevin Campbell backs Gunners to secure N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante could leave Chelsea this summer.

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to sign N'Golo Kante if the finances are right. The Frenchman is one of the finest midfielders of his generation. However, his contract with Chelsea expires next summer, so he could be allowed to leave this year.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell pointed out that Kante's arrival could help address a problem area at the Emirates.

“For me, if the money was right – I’d do it straight away. He’s someone who knows how to operate in the Premier League, that’s for sure. Yes, he suffered a few injuries last season, but his numbers are still frightening. He’s still one of the best around, and that midfield area is still a massive problem area for Arsenal," said Campbell.

He added:

“We’ve seen them play games where the midfield just can’t get a grip – especially when Thomas Partey isn’t there. We need someone else who knows how to navigate and dominate. I don’t think there has been a better exponent of that midfield engine room in recent years than N’Golo Kante.”

"It's a make or break season for him" - Noel Whelan on Mikel Arteta

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned Mikel Arteta that he must secure UEFA Champions League qualification next season. Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season and have been quite active in the transfer market this summer, spending £87.4 million on new arrivals.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Arteta is staring at a make or break season ahead.

“This year is a defining year for Arsenal with some of their players, regarding the Champions League. This is the best chance they’ve had for a while, with some of the players they have added to that squad and the money they’ve spent," said Whelan.

He continued:

“It’s now time to repay the board – they’re going to want to see Champions League qualification. They’ve given Arteta whatever he wants for a number of years now – and it’s a make or break season for him. He’s got to get into that top four this season, or there will be serious questions asked.”

