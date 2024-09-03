Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners considered Ivan Toney, club reject Leandro Trossard bid, and more - September 3, 2024

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, registering two wins and one draw from their opening three games. Mikel Arteta's team next face bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on September 15.

Meanwhile, the Gunners considered a move for Ivan Toney this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have turned down a proposal from the Middle East for Leandro Trossard.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 3, 2024.

Arsenal considered Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney

Arsenal briefly considered a move for Ivan Toney this summer, according to The Independent. Mikel Arteta was looking for a new No. 9 and initially had his eyes on Benjamin Sesko.

The Spanish manager wanted an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, and the Slovenian was identified as the perfect candidate for the job. However, Sesko opted against a move away from RB Leipzig, forcing Arteta to consider alternatives.

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres was heavily tipped to make a move to the Emirates, while Napoli's Victor Osimhem was also mentioned as an option. Ivan Toney was linked with the Gunners as well, and it now appears that he was considered by the club hierarchy.

The 28-year-old had entered the final year of his contract with Brentford this summer and was expected to be available at a cut-price fee. However, Arteta apparently decided against the move as he believed that the Englishman wouldn't be a right fit. Toney has since joined Saudi side Al Ahli.

Gunners reject Leandro Trossard bid

Leandro Trossard

Al Ittihad have submitted a €35m offer for Leandro Trossard, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The transfer market is still open in Saudi Arabia, and clubs are trying to make some last minute signings.

Trossard has emerged as the latest target, thanks to an impressive spell at the Emirates so far. However, the proposal has been turned down as the Belgian remains a key figure under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager has assembled an enviable squad and is desperate to hold on to his aces as he tries to end Manchester City's dominance in England. Trossard has been in and out of the Spaniard's starting XI in recent times but remains a valuable member of the squad.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Gunners held internal discussions before rejecting the bid.

“Arsenal today received an official bid from Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia for Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, ahead of the transfer deadline in Saudi,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The offer was worth €35m, and Arsenal had two hours to discuss this internally – they knew in recent days that the bid was coming for Trossard, but their decision is very clear: they have no intention to sell Trossard, he’s not for sale as he’s a really important player for Mikel Arteta, and he’s also a super professional who’s really appreciated and popular in the dressing room."

He added:

“So, Arsenal decided against selling Trossard – the decision has been made, Trossard stays at Arsenal, and there’s no chance of the move to Al Ittihad."

Trossard has started one of his three appearances this season so far, with one goal to his name.

Journalist backs Raheem Sterling to excel at the Emirates

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has lauded the club for securing the signature of Raheem Sterling this summer. The English forward made the move to the Emirates on a season-long loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

Sterling was also eyed by Manchester United, and there was interest from the Middle East as well. Mikel Arteta was on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer and identified the 29-year-old as an option.

Sterling is proven in the Premier League and was a huge hit at the Etihad. While he hasn't replicated that form at Stamford Bridge, the Englishman still remains a formidable figure in the European circuit.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that the Gunners have landed an excellent player who will add depth to their attack.

“Raheem Sterling’s move was a classic case of reacting to an opportunity. Arsenal didn’t go into the summer window thinking about signing him, Edu openly admitted that himself when he spoke to the club’s media team soon after the window shut,” Watts.

He continued:

"But having been unable to add to their attacking depth, the opportunity was there just before the deadline to try and do a deal with Chelsea because of Sterling’s situation and Arsenal took full advantage of that."

He concluded:

“Arsenal have landed themselves an excellent player, who can play anywhere across the frontline and who has the experience of winning four Premier League titles under his belt."

Sterling appeared 43 times for the Blues last season, scoring 10 goals and setting up eight more.

