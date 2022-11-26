Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners defender wanted by Juventus; Borussia Monchengladbach forward unlikely to extend stay at club, and more - November 26, 2022

Arsenal have been on blistering form this season. Mikel Arteta's wards are comfortably atop the Premier League after 14 games, five points ahead of holders Manchester City in second.

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in Takehiro Tomiyasu. Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach manager Oliver Neuville has said that Marcus Thuram is unlikely to extend his stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 26, 2022:

Takehiro Tomiyasu wanted by Juventus

Takehiro Tomiyasu has admirers in Turin.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is wanted at Juventus, according to CMW via TBR Football. The Japanese right-back has struggled for changes at Arsenal this season, dropping behind Ben White in the pecking order.

However, the 24-year-old remains capable of playing at the highest level, as was evident during Japan's opening game against Germany in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Doc @karthikadhaigal



(Calciomercatoweb) Juventus want to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu next season. Would cost the Italian side 26m pounds.(Calciomercatoweb) Juventus want to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu next season. Would cost the Italian side 26m pounds.(Calciomercatoweb) 🌒 https://t.co/GhHE1aOHCU

Tomiyasu played a starring role as Japan fought back from a goal down to win 2-1. His performances have not gone unnoticed, as Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri is planning to take him to Turin. The Turin giants have improved defensively recently, but the Italian manager is keen on reinforcements.

Tomiyasu's ability to play on both flanks as well as a centre-back has made him an enticing choice for the Serie A giants. The Japanese also has the experience of playing in Italy.

He has appeared 17 times for the Gunners this season but could be willing to move for a chance at regular football. Arsenal are likely to demand €30 million for his signature.

Marcus Thuram unlikely to extend stay at Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcus Thuram is likely to move in 2023.

Marcus Thuram is unlikely to extend his stay at Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Oliver Neuville.

The French striker is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side but is yet to extend his stay at the club amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom | Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Monchengladbach. The forward is not expected to renew his contract with the German side.



“The Gunners are looking for an attacker who can enter the offensive rotation for manager Arteta.” [ | Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Monchengladbach. The forward is not expected to renew his contract with the German side.“The Gunners are looking for an attacker who can enter the offensive rotation for manager Arteta.” [ @FutboolFichajes 🚨| Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Monchengladbach. The forward is not expected to renew his contract with the German side.“The Gunners are looking for an attacker who can enter the offensive rotation for manager Arteta.” [@FutboolFichajes] https://t.co/Qtayl97V5a

The Gunners remain interested in attacking reinforcements in 2023 and have their eyes on Thuram. Speaking to Radio Sportiva, Neuville said that the 25-year-old is likely to have quite a few offers on the table.

"He’s having an amazing season. He’s scored a lot of goals. I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach. If he continues to score so many goals, it’s certain he’ll have many offers from Italy, Spain and England," said Neuville

Neuville added that it would be difficult to keep the player at Monchengladbbach after he was included in Les Bleus’ World Cup squad.

“We must also be a little realistic. I hope he will still be here for a long time in Monchengladbach. But now he’s been called up by French for the World Cup, it will be difficult for him to extend. I hope (he stays). But the chances are slim," said Neuville.

Thuram has registered 13 goals and four assists from 17 games across competitions for Monchengladbach this season.

Arsenal tipped to submit Danilo bid next week

Arsenal are likely to submit an offer for Danilo next week, according to journalist Jorge Nicola via Sport Witness.

The Brazilian midfielder was a target for the Gunners this summer, but the club failed with a deadline day attempt to get their man. Arteta has retained an interest in the 21-year-old and is preparing to secure his signature this winter.

The north London side are a bit light in midfield, with little backup for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. Danilo's arrival could help mitigate the same and boost Arteta's quest for the Premier League. Arsenal are likely to submit a €25 million bid - the same they offered in the summer - which could do the trick this time.

