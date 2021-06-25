Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners edge closer to signing Premier League defender, Belgian ace prefers move to Emirates and more - 25 June 2021

Arsenal have some urgency to their activity this summer as the club heads towards a vital season. Mikel Arteta has won the FA Cup as well as the Community Shield since arriving at the Emirates. However, the Gunners have endured a difficult time in the league during his tenure.

Arsenal are eager to change that and are committed to finding the answers over the summer. The Gunners are looking at options to bolster their defense and also want to make key additions to their midfield ahead of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 25 June 2021.

Arsenal edge closer to signing Premier League defender

Ben White

Arsenal are edging closer to completing a deal for Ben White, Sky Sports reports. The Gunners had a £40m bid for the Englishman rejected last week and are currently discussing an offer that is expected to be over £50m.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s valuation of the player is not known, but if they receive a suitable offer, the Seagulls will allow the player to leave.

🚨 Arsenal moving closer to agreement with Brighton for Ben White. #BHAFC want guaranteed ~£50m, #AFC offering ~£45m + £5m. Face-to-face talks have taken place & negotiations continue over add-ons, payment structure etc. No other bidders yet @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/x9fJEUSMZ3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2021

Arsenal are currently negotiating the structure of the payment, with personal terms not expected to be a stumbling block in the completion of the move. There is currently a difference in the valuation and the structure of the deal between the two parties, as Brighton do not need to sell the player.

White managed 36 appearances in the Premier League last season and is versatile enough to play at center back as well as in midfield. The player is currently with the England squad at Euro 2020.

Belgian ace prefers move to the Emirates

Albert Sambi Lokonga has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, according to Sport Witness via Tutto Napoli. The Gunners could face competition from Napoli for the player’s signature, but the Belgian is focused on a move to the Emirates.

The Premier League giants have been linked with Lokonga for some time and are eager to secure his services.

.@FabrizioRomano on Lokonga: "He would love to join Arsenal, he was contacted by Italian clubs, Napoli & Atalanta, but he said ‘my priority is Arsenal’, so let’s see if #Arsenal will decide to complete the deal in the next days" pic.twitter.com/vP0BscRhuE — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 24, 2021

However, Arsenal are yet to match Anderlecht’s valuation of the Belgian. The Gunners are expected to submit a bid soon but could face competition for his signature from Serie A. Apart from Napoli, Atalanta are also interested in signing Lokonga and have already made contact with the player.

The Belgian has prioritized a move to the Emirates. However, if Arteta decides not to pursue him, the player will not be short of suitors. Lokonga appeared 37 times for Anderlecht last season and even scored three goals.

Arsenal in a three-way battle for Napoli star

Lorenzo Insigne

Arsenal are in a three-way battle with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Lorenzo Insigne, according to HITC via II Mattino. The Italian managed 19 goals and seven assists from 35 games in the Serie A last season.

Insigne is entering the final 12 months of his current contract with Napoli and is yet to sign an extension. The Gunners are hoping to take advantage of the situation but will face competition from the Blues and Spurs.

Napoli want the 30-year-old to put pen to paper on a new deal and extend his association with the club. The right-footed winger can play on either flank as well as through the middle and it is easy to see why Arsenal want him.

