Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners end Ivan Toney pursuit; club suffer Bruno Guimaraes blow, and more - June 9, 2024

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season to miss out on the top prize once again. Mikel Arteta is expected to use the summer to the fullest to improve his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have ruled out a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this year. Elsewhere, the north London side have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 9, 2024:

Arsenal end Ivan Toney pursuit, according to journalist

Ivan Toney

Arsenal have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Ivan Toney, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 this summer and has multiple candidates on his radar for the job. Toney has been linked with a move to the Emirates for a while.

Trending

The Englishman's contract with Brentford expires in the summer of 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal. The 28-year-old is in his prime, is proven in the Premier League and could be a fine addition to the Gunners' squad.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the club are looking at younger strikers this year.

“Yeah, I think Arsenal are still stuck deciding on the striker front. But it's clear that that's the kind of profile that they're looking for, and they feel is missing.

"And along with Benjamin Sesko, they've considered Evan Ferguson and Viktor Gyokeres, but they've ruled out Ivan Toney," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“And even though we hear reports about Arsenal moving for Victor Osimhen, the outlay is so severe that nothing is advancing at this stage on that front.

"It's a long window, of course, but there's better value and slightly younger profiles of strikers that Arsenal are prioritising at this time.”

Benjamin Sesko was on fire for RB Leipzig in the 2023-24 season and is expected to be on the move this summer.

Gunners suffer Bruno Guimaraes blow

Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes prefers a move to Manchester City this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 season with Newcastle United, registering seven goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

Despite his €100 million release clause, the 26-year-old is a much sought-after man this year. Guimaraes also has admirers at the Emirates, with a new midfielder a priority for Arsenal this summer. Arteta wants to rope in a new face to partner Declan Rice in the heart of his midfield.

Mohammed Elneny has been allowed to leave, while Thomas Partey's future also hangs in the balance. Arteta has identified Guimaraes as a target, but securing his services won't be a walk in the park.

Manchester City are also looking for a new midfielder and have set their sights on the 26-year-old. Despite their FFP concerns, the Premier League champions are willing to trigger the player's release clause this year. Interestingly, Guimaraes also prefers a move to the Emirates this summer, which will be a big blow to the Gunners' plans.

Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall not being considered at the Emirates, says journalist

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, according to Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder caught the imagination of clubs in the country after helping Leicester City win the Championship in the 2023-24 season.

Dewsbury-Hall finished the campaign with 12 goals and 15 assists in 49 appearances across competitions. The 25-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. The Gunners are on the hunt for a new midfielder, and recent reports have named Dewsbury-Hall as an option.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Englishman doesn't match the profile of midfielder Arteta wants this summer.

“Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall really excelled when bombing forwards as a high-octane number eight under Enzo Maresca, but that may not be the kind of profile in the end that Arsenal go for.

"And there's no indication yet that they've moved to try and advance things with Leicester City,” said Jacobs.

Dewsbury-Hall's contract with the Foxes expires in 2027, but he won't be short of options this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback