Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for La Liga star, club receive setback in pursuit of Portuguese ace, and more - 15th September 2021

Arsenal finally got off the blocks in the Premier League last weekend with a hard-fought win over Norwich City. The Gunners had to rely on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal to help them seal a 1-0 victory.

Arsenal have entered the race for a French defender who was close to joining Chelsea this summer. The Gunners have received a blow in their pursuit of a Manchester City star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 15, 2021.

Arsenal enter race for Jules Kounde

Arsenal are interested in Jules Kounde

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The Frenchman was very close to joining Chelsea this summer before the move broke down at the eleventh hour.

The Blues remain the frontrunners for his services, but the Gunners are ready to test the waters.

Arsenal have signed Ben White this summer, so it is unclear whether they will be ready to break the bank for Kounde. Sevilla wanted €80 million for their prized asset this summer, forcing Chelsea to retract their steps.

Having invested heavily in White and Takehiro Tomiyasu recently, the Gunners might not have the funds to finance a move for the Frenchman.

Tottenham Hotspur have re-entered the race for Kounde, although the 22-year-old has already turned down the chance to move to Spurs this summer.

However, unless a club agrees to pay the player's €80 million release clause in January, Chelsea remain the favorite for Kounde's signature.

Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva wants to return to mainland Europe next

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. According to The Express via Eurosport, the Portuguese is planning to leave Manchester City and move back to mainland Europe.

Silva was linked with the Gunners in the summer but a move failed to materialize. The 27-year-old is an integral part of Pep Guardiola's setup but is seeking a new challenge right now.

City Xtra @City_Xtra



1 goal

68 Touches

38 Passes

88% Pass accuracy

3 Key Passes

3 Shots on Target



🤩 What a performance... Bernardo Silva vs @LCFC 1 goal68 Touches38 Passes88% Pass accuracy3 Key Passes3 Shots on Target🤩 What a performance... Bernardo Silva vs @LCFC :



1 goal

68 Touches

38 Passes

88% Pass accuracy

3 Key Passes

3 Shots on Target



🤩 What a performance... https://t.co/1y4i8KHNMv

Arsenal remain interested in a creative midfielder despite investing in Martin Odegaard this summer.

The Gunners were hoping to convince Silva to move to the Emirates, but the Portuguese wants to return to Europe to stay close to his family and friends.

Jack Wilshere planning to train with Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is delighted by Mikel Arteta's gesture

Jack Wilshere is set to take up an offer to train with Arsenal. The Englishman was invited to the club by Mikel Arteta, who said that the door was always open for Wilshere at the Emirates.

Also Read

The former Gunners star is delighted with the opportunity and is planning to talk to the club soon.

"I spent the majority of my life in that club, I gave a lot to that club. To hear the manager - who I played with, who I had a good relationship with, I really enjoyed playing with him, sharing the dressing room with him - to hear him come out and say the door is always open is nice. It can only help me," said Wilshere.

"I'm sure that I'll have a conversation with someone at the club over the next couple of days."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"To hear him come out and say that is nice."



Jack Wilshere reacts to Mikel Arteta saying the door is always open for him at Arsenal. 🗣"To hear him come out and say that is nice."



Jack Wilshere reacts to Mikel Arteta saying the door is always open for him at Arsenal. https://t.co/31YwLpSn1G

Edited by Arjun Panchadar