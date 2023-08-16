Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing defensive reinforcements; Folarin Balogun wants Inter Milan move, and more - August 16, 2023

Arsenal remain in the market for further reinforcements, despite investing heavily in the squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has already roped in quite a few new names as he looks to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to add a new defender to their squad this summer. Elsewhere, striker Folarin Balogun has his heart set on a move to Inter Milan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 16, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing defensive reinforcements

Jurrien Timber is likely to be out of action for a while.

Arsenal are planning to delve into the market for a new defender following the injury to Jurrien Timber, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Dutchman picked up a knock during the game against Nottingham Forest and is now expected to be sidelined for a while.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners previously wanted to sign a traditional defender this summer.

"The knee injury for Jurrien Timber is a serious problem for Arsenal, so we’ll have to see who could be on their list now. We wish the best to Timber. Let’s hope it won’t be a long injury, but it looks like a significant one, so Arsenal will explore the market,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Earlier in the summer, Arsenal looked at bringing in a ‘traditional’ centre-back, more than a versatile player like Timber, who can play everywhere in defence."

Romano named Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte as a player appreciated at the Emirates.

"One player they appreciate is Aymeric Laporte – the rumours are true in the sense that he is liked by Arsenal, but the problem is Manchester City don’t want to sell another player to Arsenal.

"They prefer another destination for him, so let’s see if Arsenal return for Laporte or if they try to replace Timber with a full-back instead. Internal discussions will take place on that, with Mikel Arteta involved," wrote Romano.

City have seen Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko hit the ground running since arriving in north London last summer.

Folarin Balogun wants Inter Milan move

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Folarin Balogun is eager to join Inter Milan this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The USNMT international is surplus to requirements at the Emirates and is likely to be sold. The Nerazzurri were hot on his heels earlier this summer but have failed to convince Arsenal to budge from their £50 million valuation.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Balogun wants to play in the Champions League with Inter.

"Other Premier League clubs have been asking for information about Balogun, but he is keen to sign for Inter Milan and play for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League.

"New developments are, for sure, expected in the next few days, and Arsenal would like to sell Balogun this summer because he's not in Arteta's plans," said Galetti.

He continued:

"There is a high chance that with little game time. His value may decrease in the next month and that's why Arsenal don't want to miss out on a potentially important sale."

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Balogun recently.

Gunners working on Martin Odegaard renewal

Martin Odegaard is an integral part of Arteta's plans at the Emirates.

Arsenal are working to tie Martin Odegaard down to a new deal, according to club insider Charles Watts. The Norwegian has been a revelation for the Gunners in recent seasons. His efforts have earned him admirers across Europe.

Watts told TeamTalk that the north London side are in no rush, as Odegaard has two years left in his contract.

"They really want to keep Martin Odegaard. He is so integral to Mikel Arteta. He’s captain and hugely important to the way Arsenal play. He is a fantastic footballer who showed how good he was last season," said Watts.

He continued:

“I expect him to take his game up to another level. Arsenal are delighted to have him, and they’re really beginning to step forward those talks with his agent to try and get a deal done.

"He’s got two years left on his deal. It’s 2025 with an option for another year. There’s no rush, but they want to reward him for his performances.”

Odegaard has led from the front since being handed the armband last summer.