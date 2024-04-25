Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not eyeing Dusan Vlahovic, club could consider Thomas Partey exit, and more - April 25, 2024

Arsenal are leading the title race after 34 games this season, three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team will next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 28, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not interested in Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the north London club could consider Thomas Partey's exit this summer for the right price.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 25, 2024.

Arsenal not eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic remains linked with an exit from Turin

Arsenal are unlikely to move for Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The Serbian striker has been in decent form for Juventus this season, registering 17 goals and three assists from 32 games across competitions. The Gunners have been linked with the 24-year-old for a while and recent reports have suggested that they are eyeing him this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Watts has refuted those claims.

"Dusan Vlahovic is a player who was heavily linked with Arsenal in the past and we’re seeing some stories about him again ahead of this summer. I’ve not heard anything to suggest that Arsenal are looking at Vlahovic as a priority target this summer," wrote Watts.

"He’s done OK at Juventus, but I’m not sure he’s done enough to convince Arsenal, or anyone else, that he would be worth the money it would probably take to get him out of Turin,” he added.

Vlahovic is reportedly a target for Chelsea as well this summer.

Gunners could consider Thomas Partey's exit

Thomas Partey's future at the Emirates remains up in the air

Arsenal could cash in on Thomas Partey for the right price this summer, according to Charles Watts.

The Ghanaian midfielder has blown hot and cold since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Partey has missed 26 games due to injuries this season and has subsequently dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts stated that the Gunners are not actively trying to offload the 30-year-old.

"Thomas Partey’s future is certainly going to be one of the big talking points of the summer. Last summer Arsenal were open to selling Thomas, but no tempting offers came in. They weren’t pushing him out of the door or anything, but given his age, his poor injury record and the fact he was one of the club’s biggest earners and was into the final two years of his deal, they would have cashed in if a good enough bid arrived,” wrote Watts.

“In the end, that didn’t happen, so they were happy to keep him around and I think this summer will be exactly the same situation. He will have one year left on his contract and so should a good bid come in, they would consider it. But I don’t think they will actively be trying to force him out," he added.

Watts also rubbished rumors linking the player to Juventus.

“He’s not played that much since returning to fitness, but he showed against Chelsea on Wednesday night how good a player he still is when fit. So it might be they just decide to keep him around for the final year of his contract before allowing him to leave on a free," wrote Watts.

"Juventus have been consistently linked, but I’ve never had it confirmed that those links are genuine. There was certainly interest from Saudi last summer, but Partey wasn’t overly keen on that. He really wanted to stay at Arsenal,” he continued.

Partey has appeared 111 times for the north London side to date, scoring five goals and setting up four more.

Arsenal admire Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have had their eyes on Pedro Neto for a while, according to Charles Watts.

The Portuguese forward has been in fine form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering three goals and 11 assists from 23 outings. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but remains linked with a move to the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts also mentioned Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise as a possible option for the Gunners.

“My understanding is one of the big things Arsenal are looking to add this summer is someone who can come in and do something a bit different in attack. Someone who can maybe open the game up by himself with a piece of individual magic when teams are sitting in and frustrating Arsenal," wrote Watts.

“Olise is certainly someone who meets that criteria, so it will be one to keep an eye on Pedro Neto has long been a target of Arsenal, he’s a player they admire greatly. But again, his injury issues have to be a concern and might stop the club from firming up their interest,” he added.

Olise is also wanted at Manchester United this summer.