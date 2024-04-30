Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Dusan Vlahovic, Jorginho set to join Juventus, and more - April 30, 2024

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race with three games left to play this season. Mikel Arteta's team next face Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eager to secure the services of Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, Jorginho could be on his way to Turin this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 30, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal have set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Serbian striker has been in decent form for Juventus this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up three more from 33 outings across competitions. However, speculation is rife regarding the player's future at Turin, with his current contract set to expire in 2026.

The Bianconeri would like the player to stay, but there are concerns that he might not sign a new deal amid interest from multiple clubs in Europe, including the Gunners. Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new face to become the focal point of his attack and has had his eyes on Vlahovic for a while. The 24-year-old could be available for around £55m this summer.

Jorginho set to join Juventus

Joringho is set to return to Serie A this summer

Jorginho has agreed to join Juventus this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Italian midfielder has been in and out of Arsenal's starting XI this season, registering one goal and two assists from 35 outings across competitions. However his contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this campaign and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet.

The Bianconeri are attentive to his situation and have apparently moved quickly to take advantage. The 32-year-old has now decided not to extend his stay at the Emirates and will join the Serie A giants as a free agent this summer.

Juventus want an experienced head in the middle of the park to replace the outgoing Adrien Rabiot and have found their man in Jorginho. The player has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Bianconeri.

Bruno Guimaraes could move this summer, says journalist

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Emirates

Bruno Guimaraes could have his head turned this summer amid interest form Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian midfielder has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season, and his reported £100m release clause will come into effect - for a month - in the last week of May. The Gunners are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements and apparently have their eyes on Guimaraes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the final decision on the 26-year-old's future will be taken by the player himself.

"I really do think whether Bruno Guimaraes moves or not is going to come down to the player. With clubs the size of Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG showing interest, you have to believe that one of them will turn that into a concrete offer. Obviously, Newcastle will not want to sell him, but there have been hints of financial pressure, and it could be that once an offer does land, the player’s head is turned," said Jones.

He continued:

"The prospect of Champions League football and pushing to win trophies is an ambition at Newcastle, but if he left to join any of Arsenal, Manchester City or PSG he could be doing those things next season. This will be a really interesting story of the summer window."

The Brazilian has appeared 46 times across competitions this season for the Magpies, registering five goals and eight assists.