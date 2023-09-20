Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens; club not looking to offload Aaron Ramsdale, and more - September 20, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations for their UEFA Champions League opener against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Wednesday (September 20). Mikel Arteta’s men are in superb form, winning four of their five league games this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Elsewhere, the north London side are not looking to offload goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 20, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Arsenal are interested in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Fichajes. The 19-year-old rose through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund and exploded into the scene last season.

He has been termed as the new Jude Bellingham and has turned heads at the Emirates. The Gunners have targeted talented young players under Arteta, and the English youngster is the latest to pop up on their radar.

The Spanish manager is working to close the gap between his team and Manchester City, having lost out in the Premier League title race last season. Arteta reckons that Bynoe-Gittens could add another dimension to his attack and has asked the north London side to move for the player in January.

However, the 19-year-old is highly rated at the Signal Iduna Park and is under contract till 2025. Dortmund are reluctant to let him leave, but Arsenal will attempt to test their resolve by offering £26 million for the teenager.

Gunners not looking to offload Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal have Aaron Ramsdale firmly in their plans, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English goalkeeper was replaced by David Raya in the starting XI against Everton at the weekend, and the Spaniard has been tipped to become the No. 1 under Arteta. The situation has given rise to speculation regarding Ramsdale’s future, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing the Englishman with interest.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those claims, adding that Ramsdale is not expected to leave in the winter.

“Aaron Ramsdale – There’s been some speculation about Aaron Ramsdale being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but I’m not aware of concrete talks at this stage.

"Bayern signed Peretz. Chelsea signed two goalkeepers this summer… for January, the situation is just absolutely quiet. The plan is for Ramsdale to compete with David Raya – he’s not out of the Arsenal project,” wrote Romano.

Ramsdale could return to the team for the midweek Champions League game.

Mikel Arteta slammed for goalkeeper comment

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has slammed Mikel Arteta for hinting that he could substitute his goalkeeper during games.

The Spaniard made the annoucement after opting to move Aaron Ramsdale to the bench against Everton, with new signing David Raya taking his place in the starting XI.

Hislop told ESPN that he's bemused by Arteta expressing regret at not substituting his goalkeeper a few times in the past.

“I am thoroughly confused by what Mikel Arteta is trying to get at. I don’t understand anything about what he’s saying, about the suggestion.

"So the reason that you drew two games is because you didn’t change your goalkeeper on 60 and 85 minutes respectively in two games at some point over the last three and a half years? It comes down to the goalkeeper?” said Hislop.

Hislop also accused Arteta of alienating Ramsdale, who lost his place in the team despite not having put a foot wrong this season.

“Listen, as bad ideas go, this is right up there. I don’t think I’ve heard a worse idea in football. I’m not sure whether it’s bad to suggest it or it’s bad to think it, or it’s worse to say it out loud.

"I think what he’s done there, and I’ve been saying this from the get-go, is he’s now certainly alienated Aaron Ramsdale,” said Hislop.

He continued:

“I’ve been saying all along: if David Raya is your number one, say that. Mikel Arteta has come in for a lot of praise, particularly over the last 12 months. And I am now convinced that he is believing his own hype.”

Raya arrived from Brentford this summer on a season-long loan with an option to buy.