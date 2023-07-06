Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Jeremie Frimpong; Mikel Arteta wanted Mason Mount at Emirates, and more - July 6, 2023

Arsenal are looking to improve their squad after finishing second in the Premier League last season. Mikel Arteta's men lost ground in the final weeks of the campaign as Manchester City pipped them to the title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Ajax right-back Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta was expecting midfielder Mason Mount to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 6, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Jeremie Frimpong to address their right-back issues, according to BILD.

The Gunners are set to welcome Jurrien Timber to the Emirates this summer, having struck a deal with Ajax. The Dutch centrre-back is equally adept in playing at right-back, which could help Arteta shift Ben White back to the centre-back position.

However, it now appears that Arteta wants a more natural candidate for the full-back position and has his sights on Frimpong. The 22-year-old has caught the eye after a string of impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen. His contract with the Bundesliga side runs till 2025, but he remains linked with a move away form the club this summer.

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is another option for Arteta, but the Portuguese is expected to cost a fortune.

Mikel Arteta wanted Mason Mount at Emirates

Mason Mount joined Manchester United this summer.

Mikel Arteta was convinced at the start of the summer that Mason Mount will arrive at the Emirates, according to journalist Andy Mitten via The Metro.

The English midfielder left Chelsea this month to join Manchester United. The 24-year-old’s contract with the Blues was set to expire at the end of next season, but he wanted a fresh challenge.

Arsenal were also briefly interested in Mason, especially as it was believed that he would prefer a short trip across London. Arteta was also confident that the Gunners’ title challenge would put them in good position in the race for the English midfielder. However, Erik ten Hag poured cold water on his plans as he convinced the player to move to Old Trafford instead.

The Dutch manager had his eyes on the 24-year-old for quite some time and wanted to sign him at Ajax in 2019. Mount has now been announced as a Red Devils and been handed the iconic No. 7 shirt.

Declan Rice needs to adapt at Emirates, says Rio Ferdinand

Declan Rice is set to arrive at the Emirates.

Declan Rice will have to step up to expectations at Arsenal, according to former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

The 24-year-old is set to leave West Ham United this summer to join the Gunners. The Englishman is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and is backed to hit the ground running at the Emirates.

On his YouTube channel Five (via METRO), Ferdinand said that a lot will be asked of Rice at the Emirates.

"Declan Rice will have loved it at West Ham. What a way to sign off. But the difference is that he’s going to be joining a team that are going to be challenging for the league. All the big trophies that they’re in for they’re going to be trying to win those things, it’s not about just competing," said Ferdinand.

He continued:

"And I think that’s going to be a difference. What we need to see now is, can he step up that level? Can he go up to that level and the expectation now which is different, the demands on him which are different. More is going to be asked of him maybe in an Arsenal shirt than what he was doing at West Ham."

Ferdinand added that his compatriot will be aware that people will not afford him time to settle at his new hunting ground.

"Listen, Declan will know as well; the knives and forks will be out waiting if things don’t go well immediately. So that’s a different pressure. He's never had that pressure," said Ferdinand.

He added:

"Those are the things that are going to be different for him that he’ll have to contend with, but I’ve got no doubt he’ll have an impact at that football club over the years, and he’ll probably go on to be the captain of Arsenal at some point."

Arteta saw off stiff competition to finally get his hands on Rice.

Poll : 0 votes