Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Kalvin Phillips; Jorrel Hato wants Emirates move, and more - October 16, 2023

Arsenal will travel to Stamford Bridge on October 21 (Saturday) to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

The two teams are in contrasting form this season, but Mikel Arteta will not take Mauricio Pochettino’s team lightly. While the Gunners are flying high in second, the Blues are 11th after eight games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Elsewhere, Ajax defender Jorrel Hato wants to move to the Emirates in the future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 16, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Kalvin Phillips, according to Fichajes. The English midfielder joined Manchester City from Leeds United last summer but has struggled to break into the first team.

He has appeared five times across competitions this season, playing 167 first-team minutes. The 27-year-old is frustrated at the Etihad, and the Gunners are hoping to use the situation to their advantage.

Arteta remains in the market for midfield reinforcements amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny. Interestingly, Rodri’s recent suspension has shown that Pep Guardiola lacks a backup in the middle of the park.

As such, City could be reluctant to let Phillips leave, especially in January, but a move could materialise next summer.

Jorrel Hato wants Emirates move

Jorrel Hato dreams of playing at the Emirates.

Jorrel Hato has expressed a desire to play for Arsenal in the future. The 17-year-old defender is highly rated in the Dutch circuit and is expected to become a huge success.

He has appeared 10 times across competitions for Ajax this season, assisting once. Hato told Elfvoetbal that he dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League:

“I want to win the Champions League, be a starter for the Dutch national team for as long as possible and I hope that one day people will say: ‘That Hato was one of the best defenders of his generation.'

The Champions League is a childhood dream, but those other goals have grown over the years,” said Hato.

He continued:

“I watched a lot of football, but I never had a specific person as an example.

"I hope to take a step in my development every year. The goals I have rare not very big either, because they are small and realistic goals. Although I must say that I am ahead of my set goals, haha.”

Hato also expressed a desire to follow in the footsteps of Jurrien Timber and move to the Emirates someday.

“Unfortunately, he (Timber) was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him.

"In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go,” said Hato.

The Gunners are well stocked in the back for now but could be open to procuring a talent like Hato in the future.

Eddie Nketiah opens up on extending stay with Gunners

Eddie Nketiah committed his future at the Emirates this summer.

Eddie Nketiah has said that he signed a new deal with the Gunners, as he loves the club.

The English striker has been in and out of the team over the years under Arteta but rose to prominence following Gabriel Jesus’ injury last season. His efforts prompted the Gunners to tie the player down to a new deal this summer.

Nketiah told Four Four Two that a chat with Arteta prompted him to sign across the dotted line.

“I signed a new deal at Arsenal, as I love the club. London’s home. … but I’ve been an Arsenal fan all my life, and that played a big part. Talking to the manager and the plans he had for me … I knew I wanted to learn, develop, help Arsenal,” said Nketiah.

Nketiah has appeared 11 times across competitions this season, scoring two goals and setting up one.