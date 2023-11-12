Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Miguel Gutierrez; Mikel Arteta wants Aaron Ramsdale stay, and more - November 12, 2023

Arsenal secured a 3-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday (November 12) in the Premier League. Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko found the back of the net to help Mikel Arteta's side to second in the standings after 12 games, behind Manchester City (27) on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta wants goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to stay beyond the winter transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 12, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have set their sights on Miguel Gutierrez, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new left-back in 2024 and have their eyes on the 22-year-old. Gutierrez has been impressive for Girona this season, registering 13 appearances and setting up one goal. His efforts have been key to the club's spectacular size this campaign, as they sit atop the league after 13 games.

The north London side are attentive to his efforts as they look for a long-term solution to the position. Arteta has Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu to call for for the role, but neither are specialist left-backs. Gutierrez could fit in like a charm under Arteta, thanks to his attacking penchant, and could be an option to explore in the winter.

However, the player's contract with Giron runs till 2027, so prising him away won't be easy. The Spaniard has a reported €40 million release clause, while Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on option in the contract.

Mikel Arteta wants Aaron Ramsdale stay

Aaron Ramsdale's future at the Emirates remains up in the air.

Mikel Arteta wants Aaron Ramsdale to stay at Arsenal beyond the January transfer window.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. England national team manager Gareth Southgate recently hinted that Ramsdale's involvement in Euro 2024 could be affected if he fails to secure regular football.

With Raya clearly the No.1 under Arteta, the English custodian has been linked with an exit in the winter. However, speaking to the press, as cited by The BBC, the Spanish manager said that Ramsdale remains key to his plans.

"We just want the best for our players, and we try to do that, and we know the influence that we can have – sometimes positively, sometimes not so positively, towards them.

"This is a team sport that needs 24 players that have to fulfil a role. And the role that you have in August, it might be very different to the one you have in March," said Arteta.

He continued:

“So making early decisions, in my experience, is not something good at all and as well because the team has certain needs that has to be accomplished. You need everyone and Aaron has a really important role in the team.”

The 25-year-old has seven appearances across competitions this season with the Gunners.

Gunners advised to sign new No. 9

Arsenal could instantly challenge for silverware if they sign a proven No. 9, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and have scored nine goals this season. The north London side are monitoring Brentford's Ivan Toney ahead of the winter.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT that a new striker will help Arteta's team move ahead of the likes of Liverpool and challenge Manchester City for the title.

“I know there's the injury again, but from the evidence of what we've seen so far, when he (Gabriel Jesus) has played, he doesn't look like being able to provide them with that kind of consistent goalscoring.

"If Arsenal were to sign that kind of player, they would instantly mount an even bigger challenge, I think, and probably take a step away from the chasing pack," said Brown.

He continued:

"It's already, for me, a two-horse race, with Liverpool maybe just on the outside of that if they can be a little bit more consistent, but I think if Arsenal were to sign a world-class centre forward, that would propel them away from teams like Liverpool and give them a real chance of stopping Manchester City this season.”

Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic has also been linked with a move to the Emirates recently.