Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing new right-back; Dusan Vlahovic to cost €100 million, and more - December 1, 2023

Arsenal will look to continue their siege on the Premier League title when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates on Saturday (December 1). Mikel Arteta's team are top of the pile after 13 games, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to reinforce their right-back position. Elsewhere, the north London side have to pay €100 million for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 1, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing new right-back

Arsenal are in the market for a new right-back, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners roped in Jurrien Timber from Ajax for the role this summer and also have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu for the position. However, it appears that Arteta is looking for an upgrade.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side have their eyes on Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.

“Arsenal have been scouting Jeremie Frimpong, as reported yesterday, and a new right-back is one of the positions they are exploring, for sure. It’s not something imminent, but they are keeping close eye on right-backs for 2024.

"We’ll have to see soon who the concrete names end up being, but my opinion remains that Joao Cancelo is one of the best in the business in that role and a bargain for Barcelona this season," wrote Romano.

The Dutch full-back has continued his recent rise with Leverkusen this season, amassing six goals and seven assists in 17 games across competitions. He signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side in October, which will run till 2028.

Dusan Vlahovic to cost €100 million

Dusan Vlahovic is unlikely to leave Turin in January.

Dusan Vlahovic is likely to cost €100 million in January, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini.

The Serbian is a long-term target for Arsenal, who are expected to sign a new striker in the winter. Vlahovic is a rising star in European football and has 28 goals and seven assists in 74 games across competitions for Juventus. The Sun have mentioned him as a priority target for Arteta at the turn of the year.

Cerrarini, though, told Radio Bianconera that Vlahovic's move in the winter is highly unlikely:

"I don’t think Vlahovic will move in January unless a very high level offer arrives at the club, for example if Arsenal come and put €100m on the table, Juve have the money to immediately take David and sell Vlahovic, but it is clear that this is a very unlikely operation."

Vlahovic turned down a move to the Emirates in January 2022 to join the Bianconeri.

Mikel Arteta sent Kai Havertz advice

Kai Havertz has struggled for form at the Emirates,

Journalist Paul Brown has advised Mikel Arteta against using Kai Havertz in multiple roles.

The German midfielder has endured a tough start to life at Emirates after arriving from Chelsea in the summer. He has three goals and one assist in 21 outings across competitions this season.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz needs a stable position in the team.

"You would hope that it will bring him some confidence, but I think it's about more than just scoring a goal for Kai Havertz. I think he needs a run in the team in a position that he knows he is going to be relied upon for the rest of the season," said Brown.

He continued:

"The manager was quite open about the fact that he intended to use Kai Havertz in a number of roles, but I just think that you'd get the best out of him if he knew where he stood and exactly where he was going to play week to week.

"He could concentrate on that one role and learn that role in the system. I think that's more important for his development than the confidence he'll get from scoring that goal."

The Gunners paid £65 million for the 24-year-old this season, according to Sky Sports.