Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Victor Osimhen; club unlikely to sign Matthijs de Ligt in January, and more - January 4, 2024

Arsenal have dropped down to fourth in the Premier League following successive defeats to West Ham United and Fulham. Mikel Arteta's team next face league leaders Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (January 7) in their FA Cup opener.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this month. Elsewhere, the north London side are unlikely to secure a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 4, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Victor Osimhen, according to TuttoJuve. The Nigerian hitman caught the attention of clubs across the continent after powering Napoli to the Serie A title last season.

Osimhen has been in impressive form this campaign as well, racking up eight goals and three assists in 18 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta seeking a new No. 9 to help fuel his siege on the Premier League title.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the league last season, and their title challenge has taken a hit in recent weeks. A new No. 9 could change the mood at the Emirates, and Osimhen has been identified as the ideal candidate for the role. The 24-year-old recently signed an extension with Napoli that will keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium till 2026, though.

Osimhen's new release clause has reportedly been set at £120 million, as per the Independent, but that hasn't deterred the north London side. Arsenal remain determined to bring the player to the Emirates before the end of this month.

Gunners unlikely to sign Matthijs de Ligt in January

Matthijs de Ligt has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to make a move for Matthijs de Ligt in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch defender joined Bayern Munich from Juventus in 2022 but has failed to cement a place in the starting XI. This season, the 24-year-old has appeared just 11 times across competitions, starting six.

The Athletic have named the Gunners as long-term admirers of De Ligt but added that a move will be difficult in the winter. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones echoed those thoughts but backed the club to seek defensive reinforcements this month.

"When you think of a partner for Saliba going forward, there is probably not many you could get that would be better than De Ligt. That is definitely an interesting one for them to target.

"But, first and foremost, Arsenal are focusing on this January window, and there is no chance that they are going to be getting De Ligt right now," said Jones.

He continued:

"There is a chance that they will spend money on their defence. It wouldn't surprise me if they were to invest any money they have available in that backline. But if there is not a good option there, a loan is certainly going to be a good idea."

De Ligt's contract with the Bundesliga champions runs till 2027, so prising him away would be a costly affair.

Mohamed Elneny could leave this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Mohamed Elneny could be on his way out of the Emirates in January.

Mohamed Elneny could leave the Emirates this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Egyptian midfielder is a peripheral figure at the Emirates. He has further dropped down the pecking order following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer.

Elneny has appeared just four times across competitions this season, starting once However, Romano added that there's nothing concrete regarding the 31-year-old's future, despite considerable interest in his signature.

"I reported some days ago that Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Saudi clubs are interested in Elneny. There is no clarity on the formula yet because it’s still very early stages, just informal calls and interest.

"There’s nothing concrete so far, but it’s a possibility for Elneny to leave Arsenal this January," wrote Romano.

Elneny's contract with the north London side runs out at the end of this season, but he hasn't signed an extension yet.