Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Youri Tielemans; club interested in Joao Cancelo, and more - May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, the north London side want to bring Joao Cancelo to the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 18, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to sign Youri Tielemans on a Bosman move this summer, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder's contract with Leicester City expires at the end of the season, but he isn't interested in an extension. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and are plotting to pick him up for free this year.

Tielemans has proven himself in the Premier League since arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2019. He has consistently been outstanding for the Foxes and was wanted at the Emirates last summer.

A move failed to materialsze, but the North London side look set to get their man this year. However, Arsenal face competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United for the Belgian's services.

Gunners interested in Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has admires at the Emirates.

Joao Cancelo could be a good fit at Arsenal, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Portuguese full-back is on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City after falling out of favour at the Etihad. The Ciyizens are likely to offload him this summer, and the North London side are interested in securing his services.

Arteta remains keen to sort his right-back conundrum ahead of the next season, with neither Takehiro Tomiyasu nor Ben White long-term options. Cancelo is proven in the Premier League and versatile enough to operate on both flanks, which could make him an asset to Arteta.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Cancelo could help the Gunners hit a higher gear next campaign.

"I think when we first did the Cancelo story a little while back, it was loose at that point. It was just being tentatively put out there that he could become an option for Arsenal," said Jones.

He continued:

"Since then, there has been some momentum gathered over this rumour. I think it makes a lot of sense stylistically and also fits the bill for where Arsenal need to take the next step in the development of the first team."

Cancelo has appeared 154 times for City across competitions, scoring nine goals and setting up 22.

Kevin Campbell expects Emile Smith Rowe to stay

Emile Smith Rowe is linked with a move away from the club.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell expects Emile Smith Rowe to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

The English midfielder has struggled for chances in the first team this season and is being eyed by potential suitors. Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have cemented their place in the starting XI under Arteta, and Smith Rowe has been linked with a move away at the end of the season.

However, speaking recently, Campbell said that the 22-year-old is training for a positional change in the team.

“He stays, I think Emile Smith Rowe stays. I think Smith Rowe has to stick to one position. I know he can play a couple, but he needs to say ‘I want to be a number eight’ for example, and that’s his position.

"He can play here, there or anywhere. If you bring in a specialist, they will play. Rumour has it that they’re teaching him the Xhaka role, so we don’t know, it’s been one of those seasons,” said Campbell.

Smith Rowe has missed much of the season due to a groin injury, registering just one assist in 14 games across competitions.

